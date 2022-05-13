Podcast Hosts Jesse McAnally and Andrew DeWolf to Stream a Watch-a-Long for GREASE and GREASE 2

Jesse McAnally and Andrew DeWolf have been friends and collaborators for over a decade, creating a successful musical theatre podcast - will meet in person for the first time for a livestream on May 21st 2022 in Metro Detroit. While many struggled during the pandemic to cultivate connections over the internet, Jess and Andrew have based their entire relationship on the digital connection, and found their podcast Pandemic Proof.

The duo created "Musicals with Cheese" in 2018, which has garnered thousands of downloads since launch, and has been featured and endorsed by Neil Patrick Harris in his newsletter, and features Broadway Big Hitters such as Kelli O'Hara (The Light in the Piazza; The Bridges of Madison County), Andrew Lippa (The Wild Party; The Addams Family; Big Fish), Gelsey Bell (Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812, Ghost Quarters); Quiara Alegría Hudes (In the Heights; Vivo), and more. The show is featured on the Broadway Podcast Network.

On May 21st 2022 at 7pm EST McAnally and DeWolf will stream a watch-a-long for both Grease films to celebrate their years of collaboration on Musicals with Cheese.

The Livestream will be at 7:30 PM on Monday, May 21st, 2022 below!

MORE ABOUT MUSICALS WITH CHEESE: Jess is a Musical Theatre expert, Andrew knows nothing about the Musical Theater world. Listen to hear the hilarity ensue as fresh eyes analyze musicals old & new.

MORE ABOUT JESSE MCANALLY:

Jesse McAnally is a film director (according to Google), actor, YouTuber, songwriter, podcaster, and recent DnD enthusiast. He has been making movies since he was 5, acting out elaborate plots with dolls and forcing his family to watch. We think his recent work is probably more promising. After graduating from Wayne State with a degree in Media Arts and Studies, he decided to return to his high school hobby: sharing his passion for musical theatre with others through a new podcast, Musicals With Cheese, where he teaches a layperson new to the community the ins and outs of being a theatre nerd. Twitter

MORE ABOUT ANDREW DEWOLF:

Andrew DeWolf is a musical theater "hater", according to some, and co host of "Musicals With Cheese". An avid music fan, Andrew was forced into musical theater culture by long time friend, Jesse McAnally. Since then his life has been taken over by showtunes and dance numbers without a clear end in sight. In addition to this, Andrew composes rock/ pop music and plays bass guitar. Twitter

