Jeff Daniels Returns to The Purple Rose for ONSTAGE & UNPLUGGED

Fresh off a year-long run on Broadway in "To Kill A Mockingbird," Chelsea native Jeff Daniels will keep the holiday season fun going with his much loved "Onstage and Unplugged" concert at The Purple Rose Theatre Company (PRTC). Performances run Thursday, Dec. 26 through Tuesday, Dec. 31. Tickets are $75, with the exception of the New Year's Eve 8pm show, which is $85.

"Jeff Daniels is one of the busiest men in show business", says Purple Rose Artistic Director, Guy Sanville. "After completing an unheard of in this day and age, a record setting one-year run on Broadway as Atticus Finch in Aaron Sorkin's new version of "To Kill A Mockingbird", and immediately stepping into filming the limited series "A Higher Loyalty", he is carving out time to bring back his intimate and celebrated Jeff Daniels "Unplugged" to The Purple Rose stage. This incredible theatre continues to benefit from his devotion, talent, and generosity. Don't miss the chance to see this American treasure perform original music and share personal stories about his life and historic career."

Daniels will perform a slew of songs and stories that create both hilarious and tender moments. The lineup features crowd favorites from his albums "Live at the Purple Rose," "Grandfather's Hat," "Together Again," "Keep It Right Here," "Days Like These," and his most recent album, "Simple Truths."

His recent stage and screen accolades include a 2018 Tony Award nomination for Best Leading Actor in "To Kill a Mockingbird" and five Emmy nominations, winning for Netflix's "Godless" and HBO's "The Newsroom."

Tickets for "Onstage and Unplugged" are available for purchase to donors or $250+ on Monday, November 11 at 10 AM and to the general public on Monday, November 18 at 10 AM. Tickets can be purchased by phone at (734) 433-7673 and online at www.PurpleRoseTheatre.org.





