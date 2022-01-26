JENNY'S HOUSE OF JOY Comes to The Dio

The Dio - Dining & Entertainment, Livingston County's professional, award winning dinner theatre, is thrilled to launch their 2022 season with Norm Foster's Jenny's House of Joy, a delightful new comedic play about the oldest profession.

Jenny runs the best little house of ill repute in her corner of the old Wild West. But when a tireless young runaway comes begging for a job, the girls at Jenny's house might just have to leave their lingerie behind. *Please note: Jenny's House of Joy contains strong language and sexual humor, and is intended for mature audiences only.

All tickets include dinner, non-alcoholic beverages, dessert and an unforgettable live performance. The menu for Jenny's House of Joy will include a crisp garden salad served with our house-made Ranch dressing, buttered bread rolls sprinkled with garlic salt, southwestern sweetcorn with peppers, smashed Idaho potatoes seasoned and topped with chicken gravy, and of course, our signature fried boneless, skinless chicken, plus peach crumble for dessert.

Jenny's House of Joy features performances by Annika Andersson, Amy Choudhury Martin, Molly Cunningham, Diane Hill and Elizabeth Mitchell. The production is directed by Steve DeBruyne, with set, sound and lighting by Matthew Tomich, costumes by Norma Polk, props by Eileen Obradovich and wigs by Rachael Cupples. Amy Schumacher serves as assistant director.

Performances take place at The Dio, 177 E. Main Street, Pinckney Michigan, 48169 from February 4 to February 27, Friday and Saturday evenings, and Sunday afternoons. There will also be an added evening performance on Thursday, February 24, plus a special Valentine's Day performance on Monday, February 14. Doors open at 6:15pm for both added performances.

Tickets for all performances are available now and may be purchased by visiting diotheatre.com or by calling (517) 672-6009. Seating is limited and certain performances are already sold out, so consider making your reservations well in advance.

SOME THINGS HAVE CHANGED! Masks are required for all guests, regardless of vaccination status. Please visit diotheatre.com to review our current Covid-19 ticket policies prior to purchasing. By purchasing tickets you are agreeing that all members of your party will comply with these policies while visiting The Dio.