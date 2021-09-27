Interlochen Arts Academy To Present Public Performance Of Multidisciplinary Fall Showcase

Interlochen Arts Academy students will present a public performance of their annual multidisciplinary showcase, "Collage," on Friday, Oct. 1, at 7:30 p.m. in Corson Auditorium at Interlochen Center for the Arts. Tickets can be purchased at tickets.interlochen.org.

A highly anticipated tradition, "Collage" unites students from all seven of the Academy's artistic disciplines-music, theatre, dance, visual arts, creative writing, interdisciplinary arts, and film and new media-for a fast-paced sampler of the school's diverse programs.

Interlochen Arts Academy is the nation's premier boarding arts high school, where emerging artists transform passion and potential into purpose. Students pursue pre-professional training in music, dance, theatre, visual arts, creative writing, and film alongside a robust academic curriculum, preparing them to excel in the arts and beyond.

This year's performance of "Collage" will feature "Caravan" by Duke Ellington; "Magic to Do" from Pippin; "Frankenstein" by Edgar Winter; Concert Etude No. 6, "Pastorale" by Nikolai Kasputin; and "La Conga Del Fuego Nuevo" by Arturo Márquez, and more. The program will also include original works by the Academy's singer-songwriters, filmmakers, creative writers, and composition students.

This year, audiences can attend "Collage" in person or watch via live webcast on Facebook or Interlochen's website. (A special performance for parents and families will take place on Saturday, Oct. 2, as part of the Academy's Family Weekend.) Last fall, "Collage" selections were pre-recorded and streamed and the Interlochen campus was closed to the public as part of the Academy's COVID-19 protocols. For the first time ever, parents, families, and friends were invited to watch the program via live webcast.

In accordance with Interlochen's COVID-19 protocols, all visitors and patrons must wear masks when inside any campus building and for the duration of any indoor performance. COVID-19 vaccinations are strongly recommended.