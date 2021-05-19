Interlochen Arts Academy To Livestream End-of-Year “Festival” May 26-28

Interlochen Arts Academy's end-of-year multidisciplinary showcase of student performances and presentations will be livestreamed from the Interlochen website Wednesday, May 26, through Friday, May 28. Friends of Interlochen around the world can tune in to the Arts Academy's popular "Festival" at live.interlochen.org.

As in previous years, Festival will showcase student work from across the Academy's arts disciplines: creative writing, dance, film, music, interdisciplinary arts, theatre, and visual arts. Highlights this year include a collaborative performance of Jonathan Dove's "Figures in the Garden" produced and performed by music, dance, and film students; a fully staged production of the classic ballet Swan Lake; original songs performed by singer-songwriting students; performances by the Arts Academy Orchestra, Choir, and jazz ensembles; readings by creative writing students; and a musical theatre showcase performed by theatre majors.

Interlochen Arts Academy is the nation's premier boarding arts high school, where emerging artists transform passion and potential into purpose. The Arts Academy has operated in person this year, with rigorous safety protocols in place. (As part of the Academy's COVID-19 preparedness plan, all performances and events during the 2020-21 academic year are closed to the public.)

"I can't think of a better way to celebrate the strength our Interlochen community has shown this year than by cheering our students on at Festival," said Interlochen Center for the Arts President Trey Devey. "I hope our friends around the world will join us virtually and revel in the inspiration and joy created by young Interlochen artists."

Following Festival, the Arts Academy's 2021 commencement ceremony will be livestreamed on May 29 at 10 a.m. from Interlochen's Kresge Auditorium at live.interlochen.org. The Grammy Award-winning Broadway performer, film and television star, and Interlochen alumnus Sydney James Harcourt will address graduating students. The Arts Academy's graduating class includes two newly named 2021 U.S. Presidential Scholars in the Arts, poet Madelyn Dietz and singer-songwriter Calvin Hinds; thirteen recipients of 2021 National Scholastic Art & Writing Awards; nearly 50 recipients of honors from the National YoungArts Foundation; and one National Merit Scholarship finalist.

Festival 2021 kicks off at 3 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, May 26. (Videos will be made available for on-demand viewing.) To view the detailed schedule for Festival 2021, visit interlochen.org/festival-2021.