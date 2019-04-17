Info Center Honors Former AIGA Detroit Community Impact Director

The Information Center, Downriver-based nonprofit, presented The 2019 Adele Gantz Volunteer of the Year Award to Royal Oak resident, Karen Larson last evening at the annual Volunteer Banquet at the Hungarian Rhapsody, Southgate.

Karen Larson and The Information Center made a special connection several years ago. In the winter of 2013, the call went out for Detroit Tri-County area nonprofits to enter AIGA Detroit's Impact48. Impact48 was a special weekend where AIGA Detroit designers donated their talents and time to help a nonprofit create a new brand identity. Fortunately for The Information Center, based on specific criteria, the agency was chosen.

Almost to the date, 6 years ago, The Information Center received a professional and personal boost from AIGA Detroit Designers during that unforgettable weekend. IMPACT48 included staff from The Information Center and twenty-five talented AIGA Detroit designers from companies and institutes such as General Motors, Team Detroit, Avfuel, Mars Advertising, Mott Community College, Atlas Oil, Little Caesars Enterprise Inc., College for Creative Studies and more.....all coming together to create a spectacular brand identity for the agency.

"What began as a special weekend to help a nonprofit in Taylor create a new identity and brand, unexpectedly developed into a wonderful friendship and partnership over the last six years. Karen's has unselfishly lent her creative talents to The Information Center and for that we are extremely grateful." President & CEO of The Information Center, Edward D'Angelo.

The Adele Gantz Volunteer of the Year Award is presented to a group or a person who has unselfishly given their time and talents to support the community and The Information Center. Adele Gantz was a long term dedicated and inspiring volunteer who worked tirelessly assisting the less fortunate Downriver and in surrounding communities.

Congresswoman Debbie Dingell was among the attendees at last evening's event. Congresswoman Dingell stopped by to thank volunteers and staff for their dedicated community efforts. Congresswoman Debbie Dingell and the late Congressman John Dingell have been advocates of The Information Center for several decades.

Photo Credit: Jim Jacek





