Imani Winds Brings Concert To Oakland University On Nov. 3

Grammy-nominated Imani Winds will return to the Chamber Music Society of Detroit series with a concert at Oakland University's Varner Recital Hall at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 3.

They will be joined by Dr. Tian Tian, an associate professor of music at Oakland University, for Francis Poulenc's Sextet for Piano and Winds.

Tian has presented solo concerts across the US, Canada and China. She has also appeared in music festivals such as Piano Texas, the Gilmore Festival, and Summer Courses with Arie Vardi (Germany). An avid chamber musician, she has also performed with the Juilliard Quartet and toured in the US, China, and Korea as a member of the Studzinsky Trio.

"Performing the Poulenc Sextet with the wonderful Imani Quintet is definitely a season highlight for me," Tian said. "The quintet's playing is always full of life and brilliance, which is perfect for the Poulenc, one of the most delightful pieces written for the ensemble. It is such a treat to have world-class artists right here on campus through our partnership with the Chamber Music Society of Detroit. We hope audience will enjoy an afternoon of beautiful music with us."

The program also includes Lalo Schiffrin's jazz-inspired Le Nouvelle Orleans, John Harbison's graceful Quintet for Winds, "Startin' Sumthin', a witty take on ragtime by Imani's hornist, Jeff Scott, and "Tzigane" by Valerie Coleman, Imani's founding flutist.

The concert is presented in partnership with Oakland University's School of Music, Theater and Dance.

Photo credit: Imani Winds





