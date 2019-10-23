Iconic Board Game Comes To Life In Hartland Drama Club's CLUE: ON STAGE

It's anyone's guess "whodunit" as Hartland High School Drama Club proudly presents "Clue: On Stage," Friday through Sunday, Nov. 8 to 10, at Hartland High School (HHS), 10635 Dunham Road in Hartland. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, with a 2:30 p.m. matinee Sunday.

A dark and stormy night, an unusual dinner party and a killer on the loose - the elements of a thrilling mystery combine in this madcap comedy based on the popular Hasbro board game and adapted from the cult classic film. Set in the 1950s, "Clue: On Stage" features six guests - Miss Scarlet, Mrs. Peacock, Mrs. White, Colonel Mustard, Professor Plum and Mr. Green - who join a butler and maid at the mansion of the mysterious Mr. Boddy. Chaos ensues as the host ends up dead and the guests scramble to reveal the killer's identity.

Based on the screenplay by Jonathan Lynn, the show's colorful characters, plot twists and slapstick humor provide a nostalgic and enjoyable experience for the community. The dedicated cast and crew have worked tirelessly to continue Hartland Drama Club's tradition of excellence with this production.

Club sponsor and producer Mary Jo Del Vero says "Clue" was her favorite childhood board game, so bringing it to the stage evokes fond memories for her. "I was super excited when the rights became available for the play," she says. "You will recognize your favorite character and rooms from the board game coming to life on the HHS stage. Was it Mrs. Peacock in the study with the candlestick? You will have to buy tickets to find out."

Artistic Director Scott Usher says the script brings back his own memories of an addictively funny movie. "When I read 'Clue: On Stage' for the first time, all those memories came flying back and I did not want to even consider another fall show," he says. "I am so honored to have the opportunity to collaborate with such talented and creative student directors, student producers, actors and our entire stagecraft team inclusive of all our crews."

According to HHS junior Josh Archer, who plays the role of Mr. Boddy, "You really can't beat a show like this. It's just as campy as the cult classic, and we've had a blast so far bringing it to Hartland."

The cast also includes: Austin Bickel as Wadsworth; Scottie Bell as Yvette; Abby Smith as Miss Scarlet; Annika Kreeger as Mrs. Peacock; Annah Stang as Mrs. White; Tommy Persons as Colonel Mustard; Jack Matthews (student director) as Professor Plum and Tyler Allen as Mr. Green. The show's student producer is Madelyn Foulkes.

Tickets are available online at www.hartlanddramaclub.com and at the door. Individual tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for students, children and seniors. Group rates are also available.

With murder, mystery and mayhem on the menu, this hilariously entertaining comedy will keep audiences guessing until the final twist!





