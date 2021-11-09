IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY Will Be Performed by Avon Players This Month

Avon Players' 75th season continues with Joe Landry's adaptation of the classic uplifting film, It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play, running November 26-December 11.

It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play is based on the classic holiday movie presented with a twist: the story is staged as a live radio broadcast for an added layer of nostalgia. Actors portray numerous characters, and sound effects are created live on stage. This radio troupe performs the story of George Bailey (Tom Arwady), a small-town man with globe-trotting dreams. Family and community obligations have kept George in his hometown of Bedford Falls, where he settles in to a happy-yet-provincial life with his wife Mary (Nikki Mullaly) and their children. When a series of unfortunate circumstances-including some machinations by the ruthless Mr. Potter (Richard Marcil)-lead a desperate George to question the value of his own life, it will take all the heavenly help lovable novice angel Clarence (Mark Misch) can muster for George to understand what he means to the world and how much generosity and love surround him.

According to director Kevin Curtis, the play's classic story presents an enduring theme that certainly resonates in the present day: "If there's one message this particular show brings to these current times of human unrest, it's the words Clarence writes in the book he leaves for George at the end of the show, 'remember, no man is a failure who has friends.'"



Tickets for all shows are $21. Call 248.608.9077 for tickets or order online at www.avonplayers.org. Discounts on matinee tickets are available for seniors and students; call the box office for details. Additionally, group rates are available by calling the box office. Please consult the website for the most current COVID-19 precautions before your visit. "Like" Avon Players Theatre on Facebook for special offers on tickets. All major credit cards are accepted. All seats are reserved.