IN THE HEIGHTS And More Announced For Summer Theater Season In Saugatuck

Tickets are now on sale for the 2019 theater season at the Saugatuck Center for the Arts including: from Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton,) In The Heights, the hilarious comedy Unnecessary Farce, and the 4-time Tony winning musical, A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder.

Coming off a record-breaking 2018 season, Kurt Stamm, Artistic Director for Mason Street Warehouse at the Saugatuck Center for the Arts, said, "I'm very excited about this summer's schedule -- especially opening with the West Michigan premier of the Tony and Pulitzer winning In The Heights. The show's dancing is electric and the story is incredibly timely," said Stamm. "We saw more than 2,000 professional actors at auditions in New York and Chicago; we are bringing remarkable talent to West Michigan for these productions."

Summers are a whirlwind for Stamm and the Mason Street Warehouse casts and crew. Since 2003, MSW at the Saugatuck Center for the Arts has hosted Broadway Equity talent in its boutique 400-seat theater. The cast for In The Heights arrives May 28th and rehearsals begin the following day.

"Each summer we build our productions from the ground up," Stamm said. "Sets, costumes and lighting are all designed and created by my team, and then we have three weeks of demanding rehearsals for the actors and the orchestra ... this is an original product that only lives here. Our shows don't tour anywhere else. I think that's one of the reasons Mason Street Warehouse productions are so special: the cast and crew work so closely together creating art for such a short, intense period of time that everyone becomes a family. And they're truly invested in the what we create."

The season begins with In The Heights from Lin-Manuel Miranda, the creator of the smash hit Hamilton, June 21 - July 14. In The Heights is the story of a vibrant community in New York City's Washington Heights neighborhood - a place where the coffee from the corner bodega is light and sweet, the windows are always open, and the breeze carries the rhythm of three generations of music. The Chicago Tribune calls In The Heights "the West Side Story for a new generation!"

Winner of the 2008 Tony Awards for Best Musical, Best Score, Best Choreography and Best Orchestrations, In The Heights tells a captivating story of a neighborhood on the brink of change, full of hopes, dreams and pressures, where the biggest struggles can be deciding which traditions to take with you, and which ones to leave behind.

Fans of Miranda's Hamilton will see glimmers of that show in In The Heights, which was Miranda's first award-winning production. Like last year's production of Mamma Mia!, In The Heights will run for an expanded three and a half weeks. Kristin Armstrong, Executive Director at the SCA, says, "We're thrilled to launch the season with blockbuster talent. In The Heights is wonderful for all ages and makes the perfect night out in Saugatuck."

The season continues July 26 - August 10 with Unnecessary Farce, 90 minutes of over-the-top, laugh-till-you-cry entertainment with some of the most memorable characters you'll ever meet. ABC-53 (Michigan) calls Unnecessary Farce, "A smash hit! The plot weaves you through mix-ups and mayhem you won't believe. This is one funny show you don't want to miss!"

In a cheap motel room, an embezzling mayor is supposed to meet with his female accountant, while in the room next door, two undercover cops wait to catch the meeting on videotape. But there's some confusion as to who's in which room, who's being videotaped, who's taken the money, who's hired a hit-man, and why the accountant keeps taking off her clothes.

Rounding out the 2019 theater season Stamm will direct A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, winner of 4 Tony Awards, including Best Musical. A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, August 16 - September 1, is the hilarious tale of Monty Navarro, the dashing heir to the D'Ysquith family fortune. Our young star sets out to jump the line of succession by-you guessed it-eliminating the eight pesky relatives who stand in his way.

"Gentleman's Guide is a really unique musical with a wacky, far-fetched storyline with over the top costumes and sets. We're thrilled that our production will be the Michigan premiere for this show!" said Stamm.

From Lord Adalbert to Lady Hyacinth to Major Lord Bartholomew, Monty constructs deliciously inventive ways to "bump off" heirs, all the while juggling his mistress (she's after more than just love), his fiancée (she's his cousin but who's keeping track?), and the constant threat of landing behind bars. Entertainment Weekly raves, "This uproarious new musical is quite simply a bloody good time!" Pour yourself a drink and enjoy this murderous romp filled with unforgettable music, larger than life characters, and non-stop laughs.

Season and individual tickets for all productions are on sale at www.sc4a.org, at the box office at 400 Culver Street in Saugatuck, or by phone at 269-857-2399. Our facility is handicapped accessible and our theater has a hearing loop system. Cash bar is available during all performances.





