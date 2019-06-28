Horizon Performing Arts Presents A CHORUS LINE

A Chorus Line performing August 1st-4th at the Lydia Mendelssohn Theater in Ann Arbor.

Horizon Performing Arts is proud to bring A Chorus Line to the Ann Arbor community this August! This show is a celebration of those unsung heroes of the American Musical Theatre: the chorus dancers- those valiant, over dedicated, underpaid, highly trained performers who back up the star or stars and often make them look even more talented than they are. It was one of the first shows to break the tradition and tell the story from an ensemble perspective. These stories demonstrate just how hard these individuals work to achieve their dreams.

"This is the show that made me want to be a performer," states Director and Choreographer, Reilly Conlon. "There is something so powerful about this story that just makes you want to cultivate a passion. Any passion. And to work so hard at whatever you do and to love it so fully that you cannot imagine your life without it." This is Conlon's second time working on this musical. She comes from a competitive dance background and went to school to teach theatre.

"Reilly creates choreography that is challenging yet fun to perform," says Brandon Waldenmayer who plays the emotional role of Paul San Marco. "She pushes us to be the very best versions of ourselves and in turn, the very best versions of our characters." With such unique, and almost true stories, each character "on the line" must work to differentiate themselves from the person next to them. However, when they dance, their differences fall away in the most extraordinary way. "It has been great to work with the cast and form a connection through the intensive dance in the show," shares Dalton Barthold, who plays Al. "It's brought us all closer since we're all working towards the same goal." Morgan Gratwick, playing the iconic role of Val, has loved seeing the show unfold. "It's great watching everyone breathe their own life into these characters and to watch everything unfold. It has genuinely been such a blast."

Tickets currently can be purchased for $15 for all 5 performances August 1st-4th, Thursday at 7pm, Friday at 7pm, Saturday at 2pm & 7pm, and Sunday at 2pm. Seating is assigned and they can be reserved by visiting https://www.horizonperformingarts.org/tickets.





