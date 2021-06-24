Hope Summer Rep Opens EVERY BRILLIANT THING!

Hope Summer Repertory Theatre's production of Every Brilliant Thing opens tonight, and BroadwayWorld has a first look at the production!

The production features Lenny Banovez and is Directed by Laura Gordon.

Performances for Every Brilliant Thing run through July 30th, 2021. This funny and moving production is the second show to open in HSRT's highly anticipated 49th season that is being presented outdoors in Hope College's beautiful Pine Grove.

The production team features: Props Design: Lucy Motts, Lighting Design by: Zack Saunders, Sound Design by: Tamir Eplan-Frankel, and Costume Design by: Anthony Paul-Cavaretta.

Tickets Available by calling the Ticket Office at: 616.395.7890 or online at: https://hope.edu/hsrt Performances are in the Pine Grove on the campus of Hope College located directly behind Dimnent Chapel. Which is located at 277 College Ave, Holland, MI 49423.