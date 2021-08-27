Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Hilarious Comedy Improv WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? Returns To Wharton Center

Cast members Ryan Stiles, Greg Proops, Jeff B. Davis, and Joel Murray will leave you gasping with the very witty scenes they invent before your eyes.

Aug. 27, 2021  

WHOSE LIVE ANYWAY? is 90 minutes of hilarious improvised comedy and song all based on audience suggestions.

The show is coming to Wharton Center Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at 7:30PM. Tickets go on sale Friday, August 27 at 10AM and can be purchased at Wharton Center's official ticketing outlets: online at whartoncenter.com, at the Auto-Owners Insurance Ticket Office at Wharton Center, or by calling 1-800-WHARTON.

Audience participation is key to the show, so bring your suggestions and you might be asked to join the cast onstage! WHOSE LIVE ANYWAY? showcases some of the improv games made famous on the long-running TV show as well as some exciting new ones, featuring musical direction by Bob Derkach.

More information available at www.whartoncenter.com.


