Help Miller Auditorium STOMP Out Hunger To Benefit Kalamazoo Loaves And Fishes

Miller Auditorium is inviting everyone to help us STOMP Out Hunger by donating non-perishable food items between now and the performance of STOMP at Miller on April 28.



Food banks are in need of donations year round, not just at the holidays, so Miller Auditorium has partnered to raise awareness of the need and secure donations to help fill the Kalamazoo Loaves and Fishes.



If attending any shows at Miller between now and April 28, please drop off your non-perishable food donations at designated tables. Donations can also be dropped off at the Ticket Office during business office hours of noon to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. While they welcome all non-perishable food donations, some of the items most needed include: Cereal, canned fruit, canned veggies, canned beans, rice, pasta, soup, boxed dinners, peanut butter and canned meat.



In addition to food, they also welcome other needed items like: Diapers, toothpaste, toothbrushes, shampoo, soap and deodorant. They cannot accept any medications, including over the counter.



If you would rather give a cash donation in lieu of bringing items to the theatre, those can be accepted the evening of the show.



Tickets are available by calling (269) 387-2300, online at www.millerauditorium.com or by visiting the Miller Auditorium Ticket Office. Groups of 10 or more should call for special discounts.