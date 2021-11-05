Hartland Drama Club to Present MURDER ON THE 518

All are welcome on board as Hartland High School Drama Club proudly returns to the stage for its production of "Murder on the 518," Friday through Sunday, Nov. 12 to 14, at Hartland High School (HHS), 10635 Dunham Road in Hartland. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Friday; 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday; and 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

Not everything, or everyone, is as it seems in this murder mystery full of all the usual suspects. The full-length play takes audiences on quite the ride as the story of red-eye travelers on the westbound 518 unfolds. When one passenger, and then another, mysteriously drop dead right before their eyes, it appears the pair has been poisoned - making everyone in the train's dining car a suspect!

Unable to call for help, the eccentric passengers - including two newlyweds, an astronomy professor, a sports recruiter, a CEO, a movie star, an aspiring musician, and others - try to work together with the waitstaff to find the murderer before they reach their destination. Based on the screenplay by Michelle Giles, the show will keep audiences guessing right up until the train pulls into the station.

The talented cast and crew of Hartland Drama Club are excited to bring "Murder on the 518" to the community, and eager to return to the creative process that is unique to live theater. According to Artistic Director Scott Usher, this production is especially significant to the club as it works tirelessly to produce its first live performance since "Clue: On Stage" in 2019.

"Our student actors and crew members love live storytelling," says Usher. "Seeing their creations (whether it be a character, set piece, costume, prop or something else) come to life is so fulfilling to each of them. We are so blessed to be able to return to doing what we all love to do, and, while we have missed the laughter and applause of the past year and a half, it will make it just that much more meaningful to hear it from our devoted live audiences this fall."

HHS senior Sidney Furge, who plays the role of Lucy Blake and is the play's student director, agrees. "I'm so thrilled that we are able to put on a show this fall," she says. "This show has already been so much fun, being both on stage again and working alongside Mr. Usher, aiding in directing. The cast and crew have worked so hard, and I can't wait to perform in front of an audience again!"

Tickets are available online at www.hartlanddramaclub.com and at the door. Individual tickets purchased in advance are $13 for adults and $11 for students, children and seniors. Tickets purchased at the door are $15 for adults and $13 for students, children and seniors. Group rates are also available.

Hold on tight - "Murder on the 518" is no ordinary train ride!