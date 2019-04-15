Hamtramck Pop-Up Food Fest Coming To Planet Ant

Planet Ant Theatre is collaborating with local food pop-up forebears and innovators, Carlos Parisi (Aunt Nee's Salsa, Khana) and Nick George (Dr. Sushi) to present a two day pop-up food festival at the Ant Hall, Mother's Day weekend (May 10, 11).

Featuring 15+ local food vendors of all styles, dietary paths, and cultural backgrounds, the Hamtramck Pop-Up Food Festival 2019 will "highlight many tastes from several Pop Up Food Teams in the region, each providing unique dishes and concepts at an affordable cost to patrons," says festival co-founder Carlos Parisi.

"We are happy to bring this festival together in Hamtramck so everyone is able to try the great flavors and options coming from the Detroit area in a small city that thrives from the community and pop up mentality."

Confirmed for the festival so far are local taste-makers from both the early days of Detroit's pop-up scene as well as newer, up-and-coming vendors making exciting strides in the expansion of metro Detroit's pop-up food culture. Pop-ups include Street Beet, Khana, Gajiza Dumplings, Pietryzk Peirogi, Kung Food, Simple Goodness, The Grim Feeder, Preeti's, Dream Popz, Bandhu Gardens, Beirut Belly, Sarap, Autobahn, Sisters on a Roll, and Felony Provisions. More vendors will be announced as the festival date draws closer.

"Our main goal at Planet Ant is to facilitate collaboration between the wealth of creative individuals in our city," said Planet Ant executive director, Darren Shelton. "We're happy to be able to provide a space where so many awesome people can come together and showcase their talents; and discover new reasons to love the innovative, energized pop-up food scene happening right now."

The festival kicks off on Saturday, May 10th, at 3:00pm in the Ant Hall. DJ's will provide a background soundtrack during the festival; the adjacent Ghost Light bar will also be open for drinks while late-night food pop-ups and DJ's keep the party going all night long. Sunday, May 11th, will feature a special Mother's Day Brunch from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm in the Ant Hall, with mimosas and other pre-mixed indulgences for moms.

$3 suggested donation at the door supports the production of the festival itself and the community of individuals involved in its execution. Menu items vary and will be released closer to the festival date. 18+ required entry for the hall; 21+ required entry for the bar.

Festival Schedule:

Saturday, May 10 | 3:00-9:00pm pop-up (late-night food pop-up & DJ's 9:00pm-2:00am)

Sunday, May 11 | 11:00am-3:00pm Mother's Day Brunch pop-up



Festival is located at the Ant Hall: 2320 Caniff St, Hamtramck, MI 48212

Link to Facebook Event: https://www.facebook.com/events/584402288726328/

Link to Venue / Theatre Info: www.planetant.com





