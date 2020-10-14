Hammonds House Digital Presents CONVERSATIONS ABOUT JAZZ & OTHER DISTRACTIONS

Tune in on October 15 at 7:30 pm (EST).

Hammonds House Digital invites you to join us for Conversations about Jazz & Other Distractions hosted by former jazz radio host and founder of Notorious Jazz, Carl Anthony. Every other Thursday, Carl takes audiences on a unique journey through the world of jazz music with artist talks, workshops, and listening sessions.

On October 15 at 7:30 pm (EST), Conversations about Jazz features some of today's Young Guns. Carl's guests will be drummer Henry Conerway III (HC3); bassist Endea Owens; and multi-instrumentalist, producer, composer, and engineer Morgan Guerin. This program is for the jazz novice and jazz head alike. It is free and will stream live on Hammonds House Museum's Facebook and YouTube.

Henry Conerway III, a proud Detroit native, started performing as a high school student on The Detroit Jazz Festival stages and studying under the tutelage of the great trumpeter, Marcus Belgrave, as a member of the Detroit Symphony's Civic Jazz Orchestra. While attending Morehouse College in Atlanta, he co-founded the group, Jaspects, which became a staple on Atlanta's music scene, sold thousands of recordings, and collaborated with Maroon 5's P.J. Morton, Janelle Monáe and Tony Hightower. Conerway has become a leading presence on the modern jazz scene since moving to New York in 2015, as evidenced by his work with global artists such as the iconic Freddy Cole; Jazz at Lincoln Center trumpeter, Marcus Printup; 2015 Thelonious Monk International Jazz Vocal Competition Winner, Jazzmeia Horn; and Grammy nominated trumpeter, Russell Gunn. Conerway's album "With Pride for Dignity" (which debuted at #1 on iTunes charts) is available now on all platforms.

Lincoln Center's Emerging Artist of 2019, recent graduate of the Julliard School, and Detroit native Endea Owens, is a vibrant up and coming bassist. She has been mentored by the likes of Marcus Belgrave, Rodney Whitaker, and Ron Carter. She has toured and performed with Jennifer Holliday, Rhonda and Diana Ross, Jazzmeia Horn, Dee Dee Bridgewater, Steve Turre, and Lea DeLaria from the Netflix Original Series "Orange is The New Black.' Endea has performed around the globe including from Europe to India and Australia. She is the house bassist for The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

New York City-based and New Orleans native multi-instrumentalist, producer, composer, and engineer Morgan Guerin has achieved much in his young, burgeoning career. Dubbed a "wunderkind saxophonist and multi-instrumentalist" by The New York Times, Guerin is skilled in bass, saxophones, electronic wind instrument (EWI), drums, and keys. In 2016, the Huffington Post named his debut album, "The Saga," one of the best Jazz albums of the year. In 2017, Stereogum highlighted his sophomore album, "The Saga II," as one of the best new albums. He was featured on Terri Lyne Carrington & Social Science's award-winning album, "Waiting Game." He was a songwriter and co-producer of Esperanza Spalding's 2019 Grammy-winning record, "12 Little Spells." His third album, "The Saga III," was released on September 18, 2020.

Hammonds House Museum is generously supported by the Fulton County Board of Commissioners, Fulton County Arts and Culture, the City of Atlanta Mayor's Office of Cultural Affairs, AT&T and WarnerMedia.

Hammonds House Museum's mission is to celebrate and share the cultural diversity and important legacy of artists of African descent. The museum is the former residence of the late Dr. Otis Thrash Hammonds, a prominent Atlanta physician and a passionate arts patron. A 501(c)3 organization which opened in 1988, Hammonds House Museum boasts a permanent collection of more than 450 works including art by Romare Bearden, Robert S. Duncanson, Benny Andrews, Elizabeth Catlett, Jacob Lawrence, Hale Woodruff, Amalia Amaki, Radcliffe Bailey and Kojo Griffin. In addition to featuring art from their collection, the museum offers new exhibitions, artist talks, workshops, concerts, poetry readings, arts education programs, and other cultural events throughout the year.

Located in a beautiful Victorian home in Atlanta's historic West End, Hammonds House Museum is a cultural treasure and a unique venue. During the COVID-19 pandemic, they continue to observe CDC guidelines, but look forward to welcoming in-person visitors soon! For more information about upcoming virtual events, and to see how you can support their mission, visit their website: hammondshouse.org.

