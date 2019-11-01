HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS is Coming to The Dio

The Dio - Dining & Entertainment, Livingston County's professional, award winning dinner theatre, is very excited to present their original musical, Home for the Holidays, directed by Steve DeBruyne with musical direction by Brian E. Buckner and choreography by Lexie Janda. 2019 marks the fifth year that Home for the Holidays has been presented in Livingston County. The show was written by Dio co-founders, Steve DeBruyne and Matthew G. Tomich in 2012.

When the cast of Home for the Holidays gathers for their Christmas Eve performance, Stage Manager, Nick and his wife expect a smooth evening of seasonal fun. What they get is a leading lady who has locked herself in her dressing room, her understudy who isn't quite up to the job, and a leading man whose holiday spirit is closer to that of the Grinch than Kris Kringle. This original musical takes the audience on and off the stage with the cast, as Nick tries to reinstate their faith in the holidays with a lot of Christmas spirit and a touch of magic.

All tickets include The Dio's dinner buffet, a non-alcoholic beverage, dessert and the show. The menu for Home for the Holidays will include a crisp garden salad with choice of dressing, buttered sour dough dinner rolls, fresh green beans pan sautéed with oil, basil and garlic, boiled red skin potatoes seasoned with rosemary and thyme, hand carved applewood smoked ham roasted in pineapple juice, and of course, our signature fried boneless, skinless chicken, plus dessert served during intermission.

Home for the Holidays features performances by Lydia Adams, Kim Alley, Anne Bauman, Alexis Benson, Sarah Brown, Molly Cunningham, Steve DeBruyne, Dante Justice, Jim Moll, Isaac Orr, Hayden Reboulet, Bronsyn Lee Sacker, Jared Schneider, Monica Spencer and, at certain performances, Reed Koesel or Vaan Otto, with Carrie Sayer serving as the female swing.

Performances take place at The Dio, 177 E. Main Street, Pinckney Michigan, 48169 from November 22 through December 29, Friday and Saturday evenings, and Sunday afternoons. There will also be an added evening performance on Monday, December 23.

Tickets for all performances are available now and may be purchased by visiting diotheatre.com or by calling (517) 672-6009. Seating is limited and certain performances are already sold out, so consider making your reservations well in advance.





