HAMILTON National Tour to Return to Detroit This November

The national tour of HAMILTON will return to Detroit at the Fisher Theatre November 15 - December 4, 2022.



Broadway In Detroit subscribers can purchase their HAMILTON tickets now as a benefit of their 60th Anniversary Season Subscription. Season subscriptions are still available for the six remaining shows in Broadway In Detroit's 60th Anniversary season. The remaining shows include My Fair Lady, Ain't Too Proud, Dear Evan Hansen, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, Beetlejuice, and Jagged Little Pill. Full Series Subscriptions start at $365 and include a ticket to all six shows and the ability to purchase tickets for season extras prior to public on-sale dates. For more information on Broadway in Detroit, subscriptions, group sales and more, please visit www.BroadwayinDetroit.com



The single ticket on sale date for the return engagement of HAMILTON will be announced at a later time.



HAMILTON is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, HAMILTON has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre-a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education. With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow's acclaimed biography. The HAMILTON creative team previously collaborated on the Tony AwardÂ®-Winning Best Musical In the Heights. It has won TonyÂ®, GrammyÂ®, and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.



HAMILTON features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe, casting by The Telsey Office, Bethany Knox, CSA, and General Management by Baseline Theatrical. The musical is produced by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman and The Public Theater. The HAMILTON Original Broadway Cast Recording is available everywhere nationwide. The HAMILTON recording received a 2016 Grammy for Best Musical Theatre Album.



Children under the age of five will not be permitted in the theatre.





Performance times for HAMILTON appearing on November 15 - December 4, 2022 at the Fisher Theatre located at 3011 W. Grand Blvd., in Detroit are:

Tuesday through Saturday evening performances at 8:00 p.m.

Saturday & Sunday matinees at 2:00 p.m.

Additional show on Monday, November 21 at 8:00 p.m.

No show on Thursday, November 24 in observance of Thanksgiving.

Special Open Caption performance on TBD



