HAIRSPRAY in Grand Rapids Reschedules Opening Night

The Tuesday, January 11 performance of Hairspray at DeVos Performance Hall is postponed due to positive COVID cases within the company. At this time, all other performances will play as scheduled.

Ticketholders are being asked to please hold onto your ticket while the company works to reschedule the show. Details will be sent to you by email as soon as they are available.

Performances are set to run through January 16.



You Can't Stop the Beat! Hairspray, a comedy phenomenon that inspired the blockbuster film and live television event, is back on tour! Join 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad in 1960's Baltimore as she sets out to dance her way onto TV's most popular show. Can a girl with big dreams (and even bigger hair) change the world? Featuring the beloved score of hit songs including "Welcome to the 60's," "Good Morning Baltimore," "It Takes Two," and incorporating "Ladies Choice" from the musical film adaption.

This all-new touring production will reunite Broadway's award-winning creative team led by Director Jack O'Brien and Choreographer Jerry Mitchell to bring HAIRSPRAY to a new generation of theater audiences.

Learn more at https://www.devosperformancehall.com/events/2022/broadway-grand-rapids-presents-hairspray.