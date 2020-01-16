Gryphon Trio To Perform All-Beethoven Program At Oakland University

The Gryphon Trio, one of the world's preeminent piano trios, will return to Oakland University with an all-Beethoven program beginning at 3 p.m. on Sunday, January 26 in Varner Recital Hall on the OU campus.

The program, presented in partnership with the Chamber Music Society of Detroit as part of its Beethoven 250th Anniversary celebration, will include the Piano Trio in B-flat major, Op. 11 (played in the original clarinet version with OU clarinet professor Dr. George Stoffan); the Piano Trio in C minor, Op. 1, No. 3; and the Piano Trio in E-flat major, Op. 70, No. 2.

"Beethoven's Op. 11 is one of my very favorite chamber works for clarinet," Stoffan said. "The Trio is a fountain of youth - full of energy, drive, wit and charm. It is a privilege for me to collaborate with the Gryphon Trio in this staple of the repertoire."

For over 25 years, the Gryphon Trio - Jaime Parker, Annalee Patipatanakoon and Roman Borys - has firmly established itself as one of the world's preeminent piano trios, garnering acclaim and impressing international audiences with its refined, dynamic and memorable performances.

With a repertoire that ranges from traditional to contemporary and from European classicism to modern-day multimedia, the Gryphons are committed to redefining chamber music for the 21st century.

The Trio tours regularly throughout North America and Europe, and its prolific recording catalogue, including over 23 releases on the Analekta, Naxos, and other labels, is a veritable encyclopedia of works for the genre. Honors include 11 nominations and two Juno Awards for Classical Album of the Year and the prestigious 2013 Walter Carsen Prize for Excellence in the Performing Arts from the Canada Council for the Arts.

Tickets for the January 26 performance can be purchased on etix.com and are $30 for the general public, $25 for seniors, and $10 for students.





Related Articles Shows View More Detroit Stories

More Hot Stories For You