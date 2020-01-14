Gryphon Trio Performs Beethoven's Piano Trios In Three Concerts Across Metro Detroit In One Weekend

The Chamber Music Society of Detroit presents the Gryphon Trio performing Beethoven's complete works for piano trio in three concerts across metro Detroit in one weekend, from January 24 - 26. The concerts take place at the Grosse Pointe War Memorial on Friday, January 24 at 7:30 PM, the Village Theater at Cherry Hill in Canton on Saturday, January 25 at 7:30 PM, and at Oakland University's Varner Recital Hall on Sunday, January 26 at 3:00 PM. The Oakland University performance includes the original version of Beethoven's Piano Trio in B-flat major, Op. 11 and features clarinetist George Stoffan, Associate Professor of Clarinet at Oakland University.

Tickets for all three concerts are priced at $30 for adults, $25 for seniors, $10 for students and $45 for premium seating, and are available by phone at 313-335-3350 or online at www.CMSDetroit.org.

For over 25 years, the Gryphon Trio has firmly established itself as one of the world's preeminent piano trios, garnering acclaim and impressing international audiences with its dynamic, refined and memorable performances. With a repertoire that ranges from traditional to contemporary and from European classicism to modern-day multimedia, the Gryphons are committed to redefining chamber music for the 21st century. The Trio tours regularly throughout North America and Europe and enjoys longstanding relationships with organizations such as Music Toronto, Chamber Music Society of Detroit, and Ottawa Chamberfest. They have performed triple concertos with such major orchestras as the National Arts Centre Orchestra and the Toronto, Vancouver and San Francisco Symphonies, among others.

Creative innovators with an appetite for discovery and new ideas, Gryphon Trio has commissioned over 85 new works and frequently collaborates on projects that push the boundaries of Classical music, including Christos Hatzis' acclaimed multimedia work, Constantinople. The Gryphon's prolific recording catalogue includes over 23 releases on the Analekta, Naxos, and other labels, and is an encyclopedia of works for the genre. Honors include 13 nominations and three Juno Awards for Classical Album of the Year, and the prestigious 2013 Walter Carsen Prize for Excellence in the Performing Arts from the Canada Council for the Arts.

George Stoffan, a former Fulbright Scholar, is Coordinator of Winds & Strings at Oakland University, and is principal clarinetist of the Oakland Symphony Orchestra. He previously served as Principal Clarinetist and Concertmaster of the U.S. Air force Band in Washington, D.C., with whom he toured nationally, appeared as soloist, and performed on 14 recordings.





