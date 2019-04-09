Grosse Pointe Theatre Presents TOO MUCH LIGHT MAKES THE BABY GO BLIND: 30 Plays In 60 MInutes

Have you ever seen 30 plays in 60 minutes? 10 talented actors will attempt to dazzle audiences with this feat when the Purdon Studio Theatre, the "black box" production arm of Grosse Pointe Theatre, will stage Too Much Light Makes the Baby Go Blind by Greg Allen. The show will run for seven performances April 26 - 28 and May 3-4 (with two performances on May 4). Performances will take place at Grosse Pointe Woods Presbyterian Church, 19950 Mack Ave, Grosse Pointe, MI 48236.

Having opened in 1988, Too Much Light Makes the Baby Go Blind is an ensemble experiment in presenting "30 Plays in 60 Minutes." Each two-minute play is performed in random order with an interactive audience. An onstage 60-minute timer keeps everyone honest. This collection of comic, tragic, political, personal, and abstract plays gives the audience the opportunity to truly experience a unique and one-of-a-kind theatrical event. Each night the show will be completely different, reflecting the lives and experiences of the audience and the acting ensemble. Tickets are $15 call the Ticket Office at 313-881-4004 or visit www.gpt.org/pst.

Plus - as a bonus, if we see out, we take out! Sold-Out Audiences will receive FREE pizza!

Too Much Light Makes the Baby Go Blind: 30 Plays in 60 Minutes is presented through special arrangement with Playscripts, Inc.

The talented ensemble cast includes Gerald A. Ashby Jr. (Detroit), Ron Bernas (Grosse Pointe Woods), Leta Chrisman (Harper Woods), Joanna DelPaz (Macomb), Kevin Fitzhenry (Warren), Erin Getzin (Harrison Twp.), Nick Marinello (St. Clair Shores), Mike McDowell-Parker (Grosse Pointe Farms), Sara Shook (Grosse Pointe Woods), and Stephanie Stoiko (Detroit).

The show is directed by Nick Marinello (St. Clair Shores), produced by Amy Ricker (Sterling Heights), and stage managed by Leta Chrisman (Harper Woods).





Related Articles Shows View More Detroit Stories

More Hot Stories For You