Grand Rapids Symphony Launches Virtual Performance Of 'Hallelujah' Chorus!

Though the concert halls are empty, the musicians of the Grand Rapids Symphony and Symphony Chorus have not been silent.

More than 70 musicians of the orchestra and chorus have banned together to create a virtual performance of the "Hallelujah" Chorus from Handel's Messiah.

The production led by Music Director Marcelo Lehninger debuted Thursday evening. You can see "Hallelujah for Hope: From Our Homes to Yours" here on the Grand Rapids Symphony's website as well as on its Facebook page and YouTube page.

More than 70 musicians of the Grand Rapids Symphony and Grand Rapids Symphony Chorus each recorded his or her performance in their own homes, and all of the individual tracks were brought together in the nearly 5-minute performance unveiled on April 9.

"During these extraordinary circumstances, we need music more than ever. Music sustains us and nourishes us. It gives us comfort when we're troubled and offers hope for renewal," Lehninger said. "Beethoven said it best: 'Music can change the world,' and we agree."

The very first performance of Handel's Messiah was given in April 1742 as a benefit concert to raise money for two hospitals in Dublin. The "Hallelujah" Chorus may be 278 years old, but its message of comfort still rings true, and its promise of hope is just as relevant for us today.

Grand Rapids Symphony selected the most famous chorus from the best-known oratorio in the English language because it's so well-known and because it uses both orchestra and chorus.

"Because of its message of hope, as well as the importance of expressing joy for the gift of music, we believe this would be a powerful piece of music to share as a gift to our community," said Mary Tuuk, President & CEO of the Grand Rapids Symphony, who also participated in the virtual performance.

In response to the outbreak of COVID-19, the Grand Rapids Symphony began cancelling concerts and events on Thursday, March 12. The GRS offices closed as of Monday, March 16 with staff continuing to work from home.

Two weeks later, the Grand Rapids Symphony launched From Our Homes to Yours featuring daily solo performances by musicians throughout the Grand Rapids Symphony family. The series debuted March 27 with a video featuring Principal Cellist Alicia Eppinga and Music Director Marcelo Lehninger on piano.

Through the end of April, you can enjoy a new performance every morning at 9 a.m., seven days a week, on the Grand Rapids Symphony's Facebook page or YouTube page. You also can view the entire lineup of videos already posted on the Grand Rapids Symphony's From Our Home to Yours page on YouTube.

"In challenging times, we need music more than ever," Lehninger said. "So our talented musicians will continue to perform from their homes to yours."

To maintain operations, the Grand Rapids Symphony has launched a fundraising campaign titled Music More Than Ever: From Our Home to Yours. All donations to the campaign (up to $5,000) will be matched dollar for dollar by generous friends and supporters who have pledged $50,000 in matching funds.

"Although the Grand Rapids Symphony isn't performing, our musicians and staff still are being paid," Lehninger said. "You can help us by supporting our Music More Than Ever campaign."





