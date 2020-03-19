Grand Rapids Symphony Is Offering Free Tickets to Health Care Workers to D&W FRESH MARKET PICNIC POPS Concert in July

In recognition of the extraordinary sacrifices healthcare providers are making to keep us safe and healthy, the Grand Rapids Symphony is offering two free tickets per healthcare worker to a 2020 D&W Fresh Market Picnic Pops concert.

Two free lawn tickets will be given for one of three shows in the D&W Fresh Market Picnic Pops season: Jeremy Kittel & Co on July 22, The Doo Wop Project on July 29; and Ladysmith Black Mambazo on July 30 at Cannonsburg Ski Area. Tickets are subject to availability and will not be available for the special event concert featuring Hanson on July 24.

"At this difficult time, healthcare providers are our heroes, making valiant sacrifices to protect our health and welfare and keep the community safe from the spread of COVID-19," said Mary Tuuk, President and CEO of the Grand Rapids Symphony. "The Grand Rapids Symphony is a community supported orchestra, and it's our duty and privilege to support our community in return."

"Music not only is one of our greatest pleasures, it's one of our greatest sources of comfort in trying times," Tuuk said. "When we need it, we can count on music to nourish our soul and lift our spirits."

Beginning Monday, March 16, Grand Rapids Symphony staff has been working remotely, and the office will be physically closed through Friday, April 10. However, we will have the ability to answer ticket inquiries and requests by phone on a limited basis and will get back to callers as quickly as possible. Please call GRS Patron Services at (616) 454-9451 x 4 to claim your tickets. Visit PicnicPops.orghttp://PicnicPops.org for more information about the D&W Fresh Market Picnic Pops at Cannonsburg.





Related Articles Shows View More Detroit Stories

More Hot Stories For You