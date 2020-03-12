Grand Rapids Symphony Cancels 30 Days of Programming Due to COVID-19

The Grand Rapids Symphony has been monitoring the global outbreak of COVID-19 and planning for a variety of contingencies as the virus has spread. Our highest priority is to ensure the health, safety, and wellbeing of every member of the Grand Rapids Symphony family and Western Michigan community. We are also reviewing guidance from government authorities at the federal, state, and local levels. Ensuring health and safety now means taking actions to limit potential exposure to the virus and create social distancing.

To that end, and following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), we are implementing a number of actions intended to slow the spread of the virus and protect the health of our Grand Rapids Symphony family and Western Michigan community. We recognize that these actions will be disruptive to our mission, but the health and safety of our community is our focus at this extraordinary time.a??

Upcoming Concerts:

Effective Friday, March 13, all Grand Rapids Symphony concerts will be cancelled at least through Saturday, April 11. Please note these cancelled concerts include the 10 a.m. Coffee Classics concert and the 8 p.m. Great Eras concert, both on Friday, March 13, at St. Cecilia Music Center.

Grand Rapids Symphony Offices:

Effective Monday, March 16, Grand Rapids Symphony staff will be working remotely, and the office will be physically closed through Friday, April 10. However, we will have the ability to answer ticket inquiries and requests by phone on a limited basis and will get back to you as quickly as possible regarding your needs.

Ticket Policy for Cancelled Concerts:

We encourage you to exchange your cancelled concert tickets for upcoming concerts later this season or for our 2020-2021 season. We are happy to exchange your tickets based on comparable value and availability and encourage you to mail your exchange requests as follows:

Ticket Exchange

Grand Rapids Symphony

300 Ottawa Ave NW, Suite 100

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

All requests will be handled in the order received. If you would prefer to exchange your cancelled concert tickets via phone, please call 616-454-9451. To purchase tickets for concerts after April 11, please purchase online at www.GRSymphony.org.

Organized in 1930, the Grand Rapids Symphony is nationally recognized for the quality of its concerts, the breadth of its educational programs, and the innovation of its initiatives to support diversity, equity and inclusion as well as to serve the wider community in non-traditional settings. Led by Music Director Marcelo Lehninger, Principal Pops Conductor Bob Bernhardt and Associate Conductor John Varineau, the Grand Rapids Symphony presents nine concert series each year. Affiliated organizations include the Grand Rapids Symphony Chorus, the Grand Rapids Youth Symphony, the Grand Rapids Symphony Youth Chorus, and the biennial Grand Rapids Bach Festival, which returns in April 2021.





