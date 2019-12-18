Grand Rapids Symphony Announces January 2020 Events

Grand Rapids Symphony has announced its events for January 2020. Check them out below!

January 4 - DTE Energy Foundation Family

3 p.m. Saturday

DeVos Performance Hall, 303 Monroe Ave. NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

John Varineau, conductor

Based on the award-winning children's book The Snowman by Raymond Briggs, this concert captures a magical night for a boy and his snowman friend. Live orchestral music accompanies the Oscar-nominated 1982 movie. A great way to kick-off the holiday season!

Tickets for the DTE Energy Foundation series start at $15 adults, $5 students.

Call the Grand Rapids Symphony at (616) 454-9451 ext. 4 or go online to GRSymphony.org

January 10-11- Richard and Helen DeVos Classical

8 p.m. Friday and Saturday

DeVos Performance Hall, 303 Monroe Ave. NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Peter Oundjian, conductor

Jeffrey Kahane, piano

STRAUSS: Serenade for Winds

MOZART: Piano Concerto No. 22 in E-flat Major

SHOSTAKOVICH: Symphony No. 11 "The Year 1905"

Denver's Examiner.com raved: "Jeffrey Kahane effortlessly rendered the difficult piano passages with wit, precision and passion. He commanded complete attention, holding the audience captive throughout the piece." See Kahane perform Mozart's magical Piano Concerto No. 22 with guest conductor Peter Oundjian leading the Grand Rapids Symphony in a Dmitri Shostakovich showpiece, the rebellious Symphony No. 11 "The Year 1905."

Tickets for the Richard and Helen DeVos Classical series start at $18 adults, $5 students.

Call the Grand Rapids Symphony at (616) 454-9451 ext. 4 or go online to GRSymphony.org





January 17-19 - Fox Motors Pops

7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday

3 p.m. Sunday

DeVos Performance Hall, 303 Monroe Ave. NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Bob Bernhardt, conductor

Lights - Camera - POPS! Robert Bernhardt leads magnificent music of the silver screen. The stirring themes from more than a dozen epics: Gone with the Wind, The Magnificent 7, Dr. Zhivago, The Pink Panther, Rocky, plus music from the James Bond movies and more!

Tickets for the Fox Motors Pops series start at $18 adults, $5 students.

Call the Grand Rapids Symphony at (616) 454-9451 ext. 4 or go online to GRSymphony.org

January 25 - PNC Lollipop

10:30 a.m. Saturday

Dan Heintzelman Fine Arts Center, 2587 Boulevard Dr. SW, Wyoming, MI 49519

John Varineau, conductor

One of the best-loved musical tales of all time, Prokofiev's story of Peter, a sneaky wolf, and Peter's friends, a bird, a cat and a duck, will thrill and delight your little ones in this performance featuring the local dance collective 61Syx to bring street dance to Prokofiev's well-known musical tale.

Tickets for the PNC Lollipop series start at $15 adults, $5 students.

January 31 - Holland Home Great Eras and Porter Hills Coffee Classics

10 a.m. Friday, Coffee Classics

8 p.m. Friday, Great Eras

St. Cecilia Music Center, 24 Ransom Ave. NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Julian Wachner, conductor

RAMEAU: Suite from the opera, Les Boreades

BACH: Brandenburg Concerto No. 3

MARAIS: Chaconne from the opera, Semele

HANDEL: Music for the Royal Fireworks

This is the glory of the Baroque. The glory of German composers, Bach and Handel, and of French composers, Rameau and Marais. Bach's Brandenburg Concerti and Handel's Music for the Royal Fireworks have endured for three centuries. The music of Rameau is captivating. And though the legend of Marin Marais, as told in the film Tous les Matins du Monde, is enchanting, his music is even more so.

Tickets for the Porter Hills Coffee Classics series start at $16

Tickets for the Holland Home Great Eras series start at $26 adults, $5 students

Call the Grand Rapids Symphony at (616) 454-9451 ext. 4 or go online to GRSymphony.org

Tickets

Tickets for are available at the Grand Rapids Symphony box office, weekdays 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., at 300 Ottawa Ave. NW, Suite 100, across the street from Calder Plaza. Call (616) 454-9451 x 4 to order by phone. (Phone orders will be charged a $3 per ticket service fee, with an $18 maximum).

Tickets are available at the DeVos Place ticket office, weekdays 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. or on the day of the concert beginning two hours before the performance. Tickets also may be purchased online at GRSymphony.org.

Full-time students of any age can purchase tickets for most concerts for $5 on day of the concert by enrolling in the GRS Student Tickets program, sponsored by Calvin University. Discounts also are available to members of MySymphony360, the Grand Rapids Symphony's organization for young professionals ages 21-35.

Students age 7-18 also are able to attend for most concerts for free when accompanied by an adult. Free for Kids tickets must be purchased in advance at the GRS Ticket office. Up to two free tickets are available with the purchase of a regular-price adult ticket. Go online for more details.

Symphony Scorecard provides members up to four free tickets for most Grand Rapids Symphony concerts. Members of the community receiving financial assistance from the State of Michigan and members of the U.S. Armed Forces, whether on active or reserve duty or serving in the National Guard, are eligible. Go online for information on signing up with a Symphony Scorecard Partner Agency.





