Grand Rapids Civic Theatre Releases Guidelines for COVID-19

Grand Rapids Civic Theatre has released a statement regarding the developing situation surrounding COVID-19:

"We continue to keep a close watch on developments related to COVID-19, relying on guidance from the CDC, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, and the Kent County Health Department. We have adopted best practices to contain the spread of infection and have increased our efforts on cleaning and disinfecting all hard surfaces.

After carefully reviewing the situation, including looking at what other arts organizations in our community are doing, we are planning to continue activities including performances for our current production, Matilda: The Musical through Sunday, March 15 only.

For patrons with tickets for March 18th-22nd, we are offering the opportunity to exchange tickets for another performance later this season or next.

What we are doing:

We will continue to rely on guidance from trusted health agencies in the weeks ahead.

To ensure the health and well-being of everyone who walks through our doors, we have taken extra steps to prevent the spread of infection.

We have increased the frequency and depth of our cleaning and disinfecting services with a special focus on seat arms, door handles and other high-traffic areas within the Theatre.

Our restrooms are available for handwashing and we will have hand sanitizer throughout the facility.

We recognize some people may not want to be in large groups of people right now and are offering rain checks to all those who have purchased tickets to a performance during this time, including performances of Matilda: The Musical this weekend. These rain checks may be used for future performances during the current season or next season.

We are implementing best practices recommended by the CDC, including encouraging patrons, volunteers and staff who are sick to stay home.

How visitors can help:

Wash hands thoroughly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Stay home when sick, feel unwell or have any cold symptoms

Follow Everyday Preventive Actions recommended by the CDC

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)"





Related Articles Shows View More Detroit Stories

More Hot Stories For You