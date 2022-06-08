Grand Rapids Civic Theatre Launches Innovative Education Initiative

Grand Rapids Civic Theatre announced its new Young Artist Studio program on Wednesday. The new program, which will provide comprehensive professional theatre training for young artists in West Michigan, is the first of its kind in the region.

Civic Theatre's Young Artist Studio is a ten-month intensive training program which provides experienced mentorship, advanced training, and growth opportunities for young artists in grades 7-12 who are considering a career in theatre performance or production.

"We are so thrilled to be bringing this innovative program to our West Michigan community," said Civic Theatre Artistic Director Allyson Paris. "There are very few formal training opportunities for young people in our area who are interested in a career in the Theatre Arts. The Studio program will help to fill that void - and will open a new world of possibilities to students who are considering theatre as a career."

In its inaugural year for 2022/23, the Young Artist Studio will include the following elements:

• A personal mentor who will meet with students regularly to discuss their goals (and formulate plans to achieve them).

• Advanced classes curated to the needs and goals of students in the program. • Master classes with industry professionals

• Field trips to see college and professional productions

• Unique performance opportunities for students in the program

• Leadership opportunities at Grand Rapids Civic Theatre

Civic Theatre encourages any interested and highly-motivated students to apply for the program, regardless of economic status. The Theatre will be offering need-based scholarships by application and pursing a scholarship will not affect students' acceptance into the program.

"Civic firmly believes that anyone should have the opportunity to pursue a career in our industry," said Paris. "Socioeconomic barriers shouldn't prevent students with a passion for the theatre arts from pursuing a career in the field."

Auditions and interviews for the 2022/23 Young Artist Studio will be held in mid-July, and the program will begin in September. Interested students and their families can find more infordmation about the program and how to apply at www.grct.org/young-artist-studio.