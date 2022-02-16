Grand Rapids Civic Theatre Announces 2022/23 Season

Grand Rapids Civic Theatre officially announced its 2022/23 season on Tuesday. The season features seven productions, including four musicals, two plays, and one special event.

For its 97th season, Civic Theatre will feature School of Rock, The Revolutionists, Mary Poppins, Once On This Island, Puffs, Ten For All (Civic Theatre's ten-minute playwriting festival), an6d Something Rotten!

"It's an honor to announce our 97th season," said Executive Director Bruce Tinker. After two exceedingly difficult years at Civic Theatre, we are thrilled to be back to regular programming for another year. As we continue to move forward, we want to thank our patrons and volunteers for their unwavering support."

Civic new season features several shows which have never been performed on the Meijer Majestic Stage, many of which are already well-known and loved.

"There is truly something for every theatre fan in this season," said Artistic Director Allyson Paris. "At the heart of our organization, we are storytellers. This season gives us the opportunity to tell stories for and about so many distinct groups of people in our community."

Early Access Passes for Civic's 2022/23 Season are on sale now, and Early Access Passholders will have the opportunity to reserve their seats immediately. Single tickets go on sale on June 23rd.

For more information on the new season and other upcoming events, patrons should contact the Civic Theatre Box Office at tickets@grct.org or 616-222-6650.