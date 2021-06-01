Grand Rapids Civic Theatre Announces 2021-22 Season

Grand Rapids Civic Theatre officially announced its 2021-22 season on Tuesday, after a fifteen-month hiatus from regular in-person programming. The season features seven productions, including three musicals, two plays, and two special events.

For its 96th season, Civic Theatre will feature Once, Black Bold and Beautiful: Onward Together, The Sound of Music, Shakespeare in Love, Dragons Love Tacos, Civic Theatre's Ten For All playwriting festival, and The Wiz.

"It's an honor to announce our 96th season," said Executive Director Bruce Tinker. "After over a year of uncertainty surrounding our calendar, we truly feel this announcement and new season is a gift to our community. We can't thank them enough for their continued support and encouragement over the past year."

While the pandemic forced Civic Theatre to pivot away from its traditional on-stage programming during its 2020-22 season, it worked to keep audiences entertained and serve its mission during its period of inactivity.

"This season features several exciting new shows and events alongside a few classics that our audiences will know by heart," said Associate Director Allyson Paris. "We couldn't be happier to welcome our audiences and volunteers back home again this fall."

Season subscriptions for Civic's 2021-22 season go on sale August 3rd, and season subscribers will have special early access to reserve their seats for the upcoming productions. Single tickets for the season will go on sale August 17th. Patrons who have existing vouchers and credit certificates from canceled performances will have the opportunity to redeem them during upcoming shows.

For more information on the new season and other upcoming events, patrons should contact the Civic Theatre Box Office at tickets@grct.org.