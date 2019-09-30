Go Comedy! Welcomes Kevin McDonald And More

Go Comedy! is proud to welcome Kids In The Hall alumnus Kevin McDonald back to the Ferndale theatre for two performances and a sketch comedy writing workshop October 5&6. Details and tickets for all Go Comedy! programs are available online at www.gocomedy.net. A complete September - October Go Comedy! performance schedule follows this release.

On Saturday, October 5 at 8:00pm, Kids In The Hall alumnus Kevin McDonald will present his show The Best of Kevin McDonald's Worse at Go Comedy! Improv Theatre. The original sketch comedy show brings the best sketches from his podcast to the stage, blending them with some of his favorite stories. McDonald will stay in Ferndale to perform in Yet Another Evening with Kevin McDonald on Sunday, October 6 at 7:00pm. Sunday's performance will feature selections from McDonald's standup, an original sketch comedy show written by the members of his two-day workshop, and an improvised set with Go Comedy! cast members.

Tickets for Saturday evening's performance at 8:00pm are $30.

Tickets for Sunday evening's performance at 7:00pm are $25.



During the day on Saturday and Sunday, October 5 & 6, McDonald will conduct a two-day sketch comedy writing and performance workshop at Go Comedy! Improv Theater. This workshop will run from 10:00AM - 5:30PM both days and will focus on writing, perfecting, and performing sketches which will be performed as part of the 7:00pm show at Go Comedy! Registration for this two day event is $250 and available online at www.gocomedy.net.

Go Comedy! Shows Scheduled for September / October include:



ABC Family

One of the Detroit area's most popular improv troupes takes the stage for their fully improvised show.

Early Bird Special

Early Bird Special is an original comedy written by and starring Metro Detroit playwrights Mitch Socia and Matt Penridge. It tells the story of Mitch and Matt, best friends and bona fide dolts, whose desire for free swag leads them to the Agency of Retired People (ARP*). Unfortunately, membership comes with the ultimate hidden fee . . . their youth! Featuring Jen Socia, Jacob Russell, and Molly Alampi.



I Ain't No Joke

A blend of improv and standup, brought to you by the team behind REPRESENT! Local stand up comedians perform, and a cast of improvisers performs based on the standup.



Key Party

Participating improvisers are randomly drafted to play in teams against each other in this one night only competition.



Let's Just Say

An evening of storytelling from various Detroit artists. True stories, vulnerable storytellers, heartwarming anecdotes, cheap drinks, big laughs. Let's just say it'll be a good time. October 17 will feature Ghost Stories.



Live Action Remake

Graduates of Go U's first Music Program present their show: an improvised musical based on the life of one lucky audience member!

Moonmonster: Robotopia

Time is of the essence in Robotopia, a brand new sketch show written and performed by Go Comedy!'s 2018-19 Launch Group.



MysteriOddity

MysteriOddity is a night of Amazing Astoundations and Felicitous Follies. A night where Dreams and Nightmares have a boy-girl party and maybe even kiss...WITH TONGUE. Welcome to...The MysteriOddity: The Greatest Variety Show on Earth!

Pandemonia

More improv than you can shake an invisible stick at! 12 comedians vie for laughs, love and points to see who can be the last one standing through a series of comedic scenes, songs, and even party games. Audience suggestions pave the way for a wild night of improv comedy.

Proving Grounds

Each night three different local comedy groups take the stage. Sometimes improv, sometimes sketch, sometimes who-knows? REPRESENT! The Diversity Jam

REPRESENT! is an improv show and jam showcasing the talent of underrepresented groups in improv.



Reality Check

An improvised reality show that dives deep into the world of a group of wealthy acquaintances with nothing (and everything) to lose. Thursday, August 22 at 9:00pm and Friday, August 30 at 8:00pm. Tickets are $10



Rock-O-Matic

Rock O Matic is an improvised rock opera. From three simple suggestions the cast creates a one of a kind rock opera, for one night only. Friday, August 23 at 8:00pm. Tickets are $10.



The Sunday Buffet

Go Comedy's newest Launch Groups join 3 of the finest improv troupes in the area performing scenic long-form improv comedy. Immediately followed by Fresh Sauce: our free, open improv jam!



True Colors: Come Out And Play

True Colors: Come Out and Play is an improv show and jam showcasing the talent of the LGBTQ+ improv community. LGBTQ Improvisers perform based on select guests' coming out stories followed by an open improv jam with members of the LGBTQ community and their allies.



T.R.U.T.H

True Revelations Uncovered Through Heroism is a monthly meeting moderated by critical thinkers Thomas Luge and Lil' Dickie Rickets who also host the podcast "TRUTHCAST." Heroic "Conspiracy Theorists" present their truths - the news the so-called media is too scared to report.This is a serious event and NOT a showcase of absurd characters improvising presentations based on slide shows they've never seen before!

We Wear Pink

Featuring the best of Detroit's female improvisers coming together for empowerment, bonding, performance and enrichment of the female improv community.

X-Files Improv

Best known for the role of Richard "Ringo" Langly, one of The Lone Gunmen on The X-Files - Dean Haglund, with the help of some audience suggestions, makes up a complete X-Files episode all by himself. The only conspiracy here is: how is he so damn funny?!?!

The Go Comedy! All Star Showdown

A highly interactive improvised game show one part "Whose Line is it Anyway," and one part "Match Game PM". The audience can be as involved as they want to, but aren't picked on. The game show features a series of short improv games, challenges and more.



The Family Friendly All Star Showdown

A daytime version of our longest-running show that features improv games specially designed for kids and the whole family! Sunday, August 25 at 4:00pm. Adult tickets are $10. Kids 5-18 are $5. And kids under 5 are FREE.



Name This Show

A FREE long-form improvised show featuring the cast of the Friday or Saturday night shows. Immediately after the 10:00 PM show on Friday & Saturday evenings.

Go Comedy September / October Schedule

Tickets are available now online for all performances at www.gocomedy.net or in person at the Go Comedy! box office beginning at 6:30pm Wednesday - Sunday evenings.





