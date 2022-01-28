Gina Chavez Comes To Wharton Center Next Month

Latin Grammy nominee and 12-time Austin Music Awards winner Gina Chavez comes to Wharton Center Friday, February 25, at 8:00PM for a passionate collection of songs traversing cumbia, indie folk, blues, and Latin pop. She will perform an all-Spanish show on Saturday, February 26, at 8:00PM. Tickets are on sale now at the official source to purchase Wharton Center tickets online, whartoncenter.com, at the Auto-Owners Insurance Ticket Office, or by calling 517-432-2000 or 1-800-WHARTON.

Chavez, the subject of an hour-long PBS special and whose NPR Tiny Desk Concert boasts over 1.3 million views, is able to blend the sounds of the Americas with incredible musicianship and grace. Her bilingual album, Up.Rooted, topped the Amazon and Latin iTunes charts, and NPR's Felix Contreras said "I dare you to walk away and not become a fan."

She is a co-founder of the Niñas Arriba College Fund forLatin American girls, providing underprivileged youth with college scholarships and a six-month paid internship upon graduation for over 10 years now. After co-founding the fund, Chavez told Arts In Context, "When your passion meets the world's greatest needs, that's where you're supposed to be."

