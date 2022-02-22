Gilda's Laughfest Opens Volunteer Registration

Celebrating 12 years of Laughter for the health of it, Gilda's LaughFest is in need of volunteers to support this year's festival set for March 16-20. There are many ways volunteers can help leading up to and during the festival. There is no minimum requirement in terms of amount of time or number of events needed to volunteer.

General volunteers can help with ushering, ticket-taking and wayfinding. Specialized volunteers help photograph events (Photo Team); run audio, video and lights (Production Team); help staff directly with administrative tasks (Office Team); move supplies and people (Transportation Team); sell merchandise at events or at our retail store (Retail Assistant & LaughFest Central Teams); collect donations at festival events (High Five Team); and more.

Those interested in volunteering can register at laughfestgr.org/volunteer/. Both new and returning volunteers can register through Feb. 28

Volunteers will need to participate in pre-festival training. Orientation will be provided for all new volunteers in-person and virtually. Additional training for specialized teams are scheduled in early March. Signups for volunteers are currently open. Once a volunteer application is approved, individuals are able to sign up for shifts.

"As I enter my eighth year of volunteering for Gida's LaughFest this March, I again look forward to connecting with the wonderful staff and community of volunteers at Gilda's Club Grand Rapids," said veteran volunteer Tim Kraai. "Gilda's is a fantastic organization that strives to help people continue to find the funny during their cancer and grief journeys. It is an amazing time, and seriously funny!"

Shows and entertainers announced for the twelfth annual LaughFest include: Clean Comedy Showcase, Maria Bamford, Brent Morin, Fortune Feimester, Charlie Berens, Tone Bell, and returning festival favorites.

LaughFest 2022 will include more than 50 free and ticketed shows venues in Grand Rapids, Lowell and Wayland's Gun Lake Casino.

LaughFest individual tickets are available for purchase at laughfestgr.org, www.ticketmaster.com (search LaughFest) and in-person at the Van Andel Arena or DeVos Place Box Office or at LaughFest Central located on Gilda's Club's 1806 Bridge St. NW Campus starting February 28. Proceeds from the festival will go to support the free cancer and grief emotional health support program offered through Gilda's Club Grand Rapids.