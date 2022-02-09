Gilda's Laughfest Adds Brent Morin, Pop Scholars And More To 2022 Festival Line-up

Gilda's LaughFest, the nation's first community-wide celebration of "laughter for the health of it," has added several artists and shows, including Brent Morin, star of NBC's show Undateable and Netflix's Merry Happy Whatever, to the March 16-20 community-wide festival of laughter. Tickets can be purchased at laughfestr.org or at ticketmaster.com (search LaughFest).

In addition to Morin, LaughFest has added shows for Pop Scholars, The Dirty Show, River City Improv, The Comedy Project, and LaughFest Trivia Night of Stars.

Headliners and shows announced that are scheduled as part of the festival's ticketed events include: Clean Comedy Showcase, Maria Bamford, Fortune Feimester, Charlie Berens, and Tone Bell, and Gilda's Club Grand Rapids' Red Door Gala featuring Justin Willman's magic and comedy show.

Brent Morin will perform Wednesday, March 16 at 5:30 and 7:30 pm at Gun Lake Casino. Brent is an accomplished actor and comedian, starring in popular TV shows and Netflix comedy specials. He has been featured on Netflix's half-hour comedy series, The Stand Ups and also starred in his own one-hour comedy special I'm Bret Morin, available for streaming on Netflix. Morin has made guest appearances on Chelsea Lately, Conan, Comedy Central, Brooklyn 99 and regularly performs at The Comedy Store, The Improv, and The Laugh Factory.

"Gun Lake Casino is ecstatic to host Brent Morin at 131 Sportsbar & Lounge. Morin is a well-known act who will put on a tremendous show for our guests. We are excited to have another night full of laughs inside of 131 Sportsbar & Lounge as our partnership with Gilda's Club Laughfest continues," said Carter Pavey, Gun Lake Casino Assistant General Manager.

Pop Scholars, this four-man, fast-paced group from Grand Rapids will perform at Golden Age on Saturday, March 19 at 7 pm. LaughFest veterans, they've been doing improvisational comedy for over 10 years in locations across the Midwest. Their high-energy improv show was described by the Grand Rapids Press as, "Smart, risk-taking comedy that invites the audience in on the performance."

The Dirty Show Hosted by Adam Degi, one of the festival's raunchiest performances will be on Saturday, March 18, 11 pm at Golden Age and will feature Michael Bussler, Jake Ford, Kaira Williams, Brianna Blackburn, Devarron Thomas and Ella Horwedel. The raucous show will bring you some hilarious jokes with a side of filth. You'll come out of this over-the-top show with your sides hurting from laughter and with a whole new set of vocabulary words

River City Improv, a comedy improv group known for curating their show based off audience suggestions will perform on Friday, March 18 at 7:33 pm at the Old Theatre in Lowell, Mich. Founded in 1993 by Calvin College graduates, this Grand Rapids comedy group provides clean, clever comedy similar to ABC's Whose Line is it Anyway? They incorporate different styles of improv and will be sure to leave you rolling-on-the-floor laughing.

The Comedy Project, a staple of the Grand Rapids comedy scene will be putting on four shows at their Leonard Street location: Cash Box! A Rock n Roll Improv Comedy Show on Thursday, March 17 at 8 pm; Dissociation Station: Next Stop...Happy Town! Sketch Comedy Show on Friday, March 18 and Saturday, March 19 at 8 pm; Battle Bots Improv Comedy Show on Friday, March 18 at 10 pm; and In the Key Of Comedy - Musical Improv Show on Saturday, March 19 at 10 pm. The popular venue located on GR's West Side is home to lovers of comedy and community, regularly hosting comedy shows and offering rotating improv, sketch, and stand-up classes to the public.

LaughFest Trivia Night of Stars, an interactive trivia game, bringing together some of Grand Rapids' most notable celebrities, will taking place at on Friday, March 18 at 6 pm at Golden Age. The game will feature a variety of questions and video clips surrounding pop-culture and of course, West Michigan based questions. Prepare for audience participation with lots of laughs while the hosts act out some of the topics.

This year's festival will feature nearly 50 events and seriously fun and funny events for all ages. In addition to headlining acts, there will free events such as Seriously Funny Adventure Challenge, Sunday Night Funnies, Kids Joke, Family Improv, You Have Two Minutes: Brian Kelly's Favorite LaughFest Portraits, Laughter Yoga, Recovery Showcase, All Ya'll Showcase, Drum it Out, and more.