GREASE Is The Word For Pontiac Theatre IV

Pontiac Theatre IV presents a rollicking evening of nostalgic fun with the classic 50's musical Grease.

Directed and choreographed by Rob Martin (Brighton), music directed by Jason Branham (Rochester Hills), and assistant directed by Shane Snider (Lake Orion) and Diane Wozniak (White Lake), Grease performs March 6, March 7, March 13, and March 14 at 7:30pm, and March 8 and 15 at 4pm. All performances will take place at Central United Methodist Church in Waterford (3882 Highland Rd, 48328).

At Rydell High, "greaser" Danny Zuko (Adam Wager, Waterford) and new (good) girl Sandy Dumbrowski (Savannah Ritter, Oxford) try to relive the romance of their "Summer Nights" as the Burger Palace Boys, Pink Ladies, and class of '59 sing and dance their way through their senior year. Featuring such favorites as "Greased Lightnin'," "We Go Together," and "Born to Hand Jive," Grease boasts an unforgettable rock n'roll soundtrack that defined generations and has maintained a prime spot in the cultural lexicon since its electric Broadway and West End debut in the early 1970's.

Tickets are $15 per person, $12 for students and seniors. Tickets are currently available online at pontiactheatreiv.com and will also be available at the door; group rates available upon inquiry. All tickets are general admission.

The original production of Grease premiered on Broadway in 1972 with book, music, and lyrics by Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey. It was nominated that year for seven Tony Awards (including Best Musical) and won two Drama Desk Awards (Outstanding Choreography and Outstanding Costume Design). By the time it closed on April 13, 1980, it had run 3,388 performances. It went on to become a West End hit, a successful feature film, two popular Broadway revivals in 1994 and 2007, and a staple of regional theatre, summer stock, community theatre, and high school and middle school drama groups. It remains Broadway's 16th longest-running show. Pontiac Theatre IV's production is presented through special arrangement with Samuel French.





