Free Public Open House Hosted By Broadway In Detroit

Hit the lights, take your places... Broadway shows in Detroit are back! To celebrate their return after an 18-month hiatus, Broadway in Detroit will host "Curtain Up!" a free public Open House on Thursday, October 14 from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. at the Fisher Theatre.

Detroit theatre fans are invited to visit the historic Fisher Theatre to learn about the 2021-2022 season line-up of shows; sample delicious menu items from Promenade, the Fisher's new caterer; obtain information about subscription tickets and group sales; and take a behind-the-scenes tour, including a walk across the Fisher's legendary stage. Please note that public tours are limited and will be conducted on a first-come, first-served basis.

Additionally, "Curtain Up!" will commemorate the 60-year legacy of the Nederlander Family and its contributions to live theatre in Detroit. Since 1912, the Nederlanders managed multiple performance venues across metro Detroit but were predominantly known for their stewardship of the Fisher Theatre beginning in 1961. By bringing the best of Broadway to Detroit audiences, they created a thriving interest and demand for theatre. In April 2021, the Nederlanders sold the Fisher Theatre and Broadway in Detroit to The Ambassador Theatre Group.

"The COVID-19 pandemic may have brought the curtain down on live theatre back in March of 2020, but Detroiters never gave up hope that someday they would once again enjoy the energy and excitement of a live show," said Al Lichtenstein, executive director for Broadway In Detroit. "We are hosting 'Curtain Up!' to show our gratitude for everyone's support and together celebrate the return of Broadway shows to the Fisher Theatre."

There is no charge to attend "Curtain Up!" at the Fisher Theatre, located at 3011 West Grand Blvd., in Detroit. Food samples are complimentary while supplies last and the venue's bars will be open for beverage sales. Self-paid parking is available at nearby surface lots and the Fisher garage.

All attendees will need to comply with Broadway In Detroit's health and safety protocols which require proof of a negative Covid test within 72 hours of the event date or proof of full Covid-19 vaccination before they will be admitted into the venue. Additionally, all guests will be required to wear a mask, except when eating or drinking, while inside the theatre regardless of one's vaccination status. Complete details can be found here.

For more information about "Curtain Up!" please call (313) 872-1000 or visit www.BroadwayInDetroit.com.