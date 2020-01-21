Fortune Feimster Added To LaughFest Artist Lineup

Gilda's LaughFest, the nation's first ever community-wide festival of laughter has added Fortune Feimster to its 10th anniversary lineup and has released details about the return of the Rockin' Homegrown Jam.

Feimster, a stand-up comedian, writer and actor will perform at 7 p.m., Saturday, March 14, at Fountain Street Church. She first made a name for herself on "Chelsea Lately" and currently stars in the NBC series "Champions." Feimster is known for her role as Nurse Collette in Hulu's "The Mindy Project." Her Netflix stand up half-hour special was released in 2018 and her first one-hour special, "Sweet & Salty," will premiere on Netflix in January, 2020.

Also announced today is the return of the Rockin' Homegrown Jam to LaughFest. The Rockin' Homegrown Jam will take place at the Intersection on Friday, March 13 at 7 p.m. The show's theme will include comedy from local artists and music will be performed by The Legal Immigrants. Tickets and additional details can be found at laughfestgr.org.

Tickets for both Feimster and the Rockin' Homegrown Jam go on sale Friday, January 24 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.

Entertainers announced for the tenth annual LaughFest include: Maria Bamford, Adam Cayton-Holland performing his one man show "Happy Place," Signature Event with Jeff Foxworthy, Jim Gaffigan, Ralph Harris, Russell Peters, JP Sears, Miranda Sings, Justin Willman as well as some festival newcomers and other returning favorites.

During the 10-day festival, LaughFest 2020 will include more than 150 free and ticketed shows. Over 100 artists will be featured at more than 40 venues in Grand Rapids, Holland, Lowell and Wayland's Gun Lake Casino.

LaughFest individual tickets are available for purchase at laughfestgr.org, in-person at the Van Andel Arena or DeVos Place Box Office or over the phone at 800.745.3000. Proceeds from the festival will go to support the free cancer, grief and emotional health programs offered through Gilda's Club Grand Rapids.







