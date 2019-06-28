Flint Theatre Guild Launches Summer Theater Festival

Flint, Michigan has a new theatre company. The Flint Theatre Guild is producing a Summer Theater Festival in the Black Box Theater at the University of Michigan-Flint. The festival will consist of three productions staged practically back-to back and it opens Thursday, July 11th with the Tom Stoppard classic "The Real Inspector Hound."

Founder and president, Shelly L. Hoffman will direct "Inspector Hound" with a cast of local actors including Jason Garza, Christopher Dinnan, Marie L. VanHorn, George Marzonie, Samantha Tadajewski, Ella J. Thorpe, Brian Haggard, Philip Kautz, and Justin Wetenhall.

"The Real Inspector Hound", produced by special arrangement with Samuel French, Inc., is an absurdist comedy. At once an English country house whodunnit and a critique of critics, "Hound" offers laughs aplenty.

"We wanted to launch our inaugural season in a fun, yet meaningful, way and 'Hound' is just the right vehicle for that" said Hoffman. "While it is humorous, it also offers much to think about." The Flint Theatre Guild is committed to presenting high-quality works that not only entertain but provide commentary on today's world.

"Hound" runs July 11-13 at 7:00 pm and July 14 at 3:00 pm.

The season will continue with "A Bright New Boise" by Samuel Dr. Hunter with Guest Director Tomoko Y. Miller at the helm. This dark comedy examines a crisis of faith in a Hobby Lobby break room. This production features Jesse Glenn, Sarah E. Jarrett, Nathan Schwartz, Felicia Hall, Steven Sherman, Brian Haggard, and Justin Wetenhall.

"A Bright New Boise" contains harsh language and mature themes. It will be staged July 25 at 7:00 pm, July 26 at 8:00 pm (due to a scheduling conflict), July 27 at 7:00 pm, and July 28 at 3:00 pm. It is produced by special arrangement with Samuel French, Inc.

The festival closes with Tina Howe's "Painting Churches" which runs August 8, 9, 10, 16, and 17 at 7:00 pm and August 18 at 3:00 pm. This production is also directed by Hoffman. It stars Special Guest Artists Kay Kelly and Michael Kelly and features Katie Young.

"Painting Churches," produced by special arrangement with Samuel French, Inc, looks at a family in flux. It is an intimate portrait of their relationships with one another as they deal with the onset of dementia. It is both touching and humorous.

Tickets for each show are $15 per ticket and can be purchased at FlintTheatreGuild.Eventbrite.com or by phone at (810) 201-4802.





