Flint Symphony Orchestra Announces 2019/20 Season

The Flint Symphony Orchestra announces its upcoming 2019/20 season, which includes favorite masterpieces and new perspectives on beloved composers. "Among our world-class guest artists are violinist Andrés Cárdenes, returning 40 years after winning the 1980 Byrd Competition, to perform the sensational Tchaikovsky Violin Concerto," shares Maestro Enrique Diemecke, Music Director and Conductor. "We'll also keep audiences intrigued with renowned guitarist Sharon Isbin for a 'different' concerto by Rodrigo, as well as Michigan native Anthony Ross performing Dvořák's beloved Cello Concerto." The 2019-2020 Classic Concert Series is sponsored by The Whiting Foundation.

Subscriptions, including create your own packages of 3 to 5 concerts, are on sale now. Single tickets go on sale, August 19, 2019. For more information, call Lauren Coney, FSO Audience Services Manager, at (810) 237-3122 or visittheFSO.org. To purchase subscriptions and tickets, stop by or call The Whiting Auditorium Ticket Center at (810) 237-7333. Tickets are also available at the Whiting Ticket Booth at the Flint Farmer's Market.

October 12, 2019, 7:30pm

The Whiting Auditorium

Enrique Diemecke, conductor

Andrew von Oeyen, piano*

Sergei Rachmaninoff - Piano Concerto No. 2, op. 18, C Minor*

Modest Mussorgsky - Pictures at an Exhibition (Ravel orchestration

November 9, 2019, 7:30pm

The Whiting Auditorium

Enrique Diemecke, conductor

Sharon Isbin, guitar*

Jean Sibelius - The Swan of Tuonela from Legends, Op. 22

Joaquin Rodrigo - Fantasia para un Gentilhombre (Fantasia for a Nobleman)*

Camille Saint-Saëns - Carnival of the Animals

Ottorino Respighi - La boutique fantasque (The Fantastic Toyshop)

The Nutcracker

December 7, 7:30pm & December 8, 3pm

The Whiting Auditorium

Karen Mills Jennings, Artistic Director

Sugar Plum Fairy Ingrid Silva from the Dance Theatre of Harlem joins the talented dancers from the Flint School of Performing Arts and guest artists from Collage Dance Collective to present the most magical Nutcracker in Michigan. Tchaikovsky's memorable score is brought to life by the Flint Symphony Orchestra.

Holiday Pops

December 21, 2019, 7:00pm

The Whiting Auditorium

Joy, merriment and the holiday spirit abound in this beloved season favorite featuring the Flint Symphony Orchestra and the Flint Symphony Chorus.

January 11, 2020 Matinee Performance, 2:00pm

The Whiting Auditorium

Enrique Diemecke, conductor

Anthony Ross, cello*

Antonín Dvořák - Concerto for Violoncello, B Minor*

Johannes Brahms - Symphony No. 4, Op. 98, E Minor

February 15, 2020, 7:30pm

The Whiting Auditorium

Enrique Diemecke, conductor

Di Wu, piano*

Leonard Bernstein - Fancy Free: Three Dance Variations

George Gershwin - Rhapsody in Blue*

Aaron Copland - Billy the Kid Suite

Howard Hanson - Symphony No. 2 (Romantic)

March 14, 2020, 7:30pm

The Whiting Auditorium

Enrique Diemecke, conductor

Wanting Zhao, piano* (2019 William C. Byrd Young Artist Competition Winner)

Ludwig van Beethoven - Piano Concerto No. 4, Op. 58, G Major*

Camille Saint-Saëns - Symphony No. 3, C Minor (Organ Symphony)

April 18, 2020, 7:30pm

The Whiting Auditorium

Enrique Diemecke, conductor

Andrés Cárdenes, violin*

Pytor Ilyrich Tchaikovsky - Concerto for Violin, Op. 35, D Major*

Alexander Borodin - Selections from Prince Igor

May 2, 2020, 7:30pm

The Whiting Auditorium

Program to be determined.

For more information, visit theFSO.org. To purchase subscriptions and tickets, stop by or call The Whiting Auditorium Ticket Center at (810) 237-7333. Tickets are also available at the Whiting Ticket Booth at the Flint Farmer's Market.





