Flint School Of Performing Arts Announces February Free Faculty Concert Featuring Dr. Tigran Shiganyan

The Flint School of Performing Arts is proud to announce the February Faculty Concert featuring violinist Dr. Tigran Shiganyan with pianist Hyemin Kim. The free streaming performance can be accessed Friday, February 26, at 7 p.m; on Facebook. It includes Shostakovich's Violin Concerto No.2, Chopin's Nocture in E-Flat Major, Op. 9, No. 2, and Massenet's Méditation de "Thaïs" for Violin and Piano.

Faculty concerts are streamed live on the FSPA Facebook page, and a recorded version of the concert will be added to the FSPA website (https://thefspa.org/faculty-concerts) for later viewing. For more information, call 810-238-1350, ext. 3.

Dr. Shiganyan says the concert is incredibly close to his heart.

"I titled it Past and Future because in 2004 I performed Shostakovich Violin Concerto in the William C. Byrd competition and came in second place. That piece of music has significant meaning to me. I also wanted to play Chopin's arrangement because it's a perfect piece that connects the violin and piano. My good friend and very talented pianist, Hyemin Kim, will join me. The third piece in the program, Méditation, by Jules Massenet, is also the first piece in my new album, released at the beginning of March. Together, it's my past and future, and it's significant for me!"

Dr. Shiganyan serves on the faculty of the Flint School of Performing Arts. He has enjoyed a multifaceted career as a conductor, violinist, educator, and producer. He has appeared as a soloist and conductor in America, Europe, and Asia. Dr. Shiganyan is a prizewinner of numerous international violin and conducting competitions, including the William C. Byrd Young Artists' International Competition in Flint. He received his doctorate from the College of Music at Michigan State University, thus making him the first Uzbek musician to earn a doctorate in musical performance from an American institution.

Pianist Hyemin Kim received her bachelor's degree from Kookmin University in Seoul, South Korea, and continued her studies at the University of Music and Performing Arts Graz, where she obtained her master's degree and postgraduate diploma with distinction. Kim has won top prizes at many competitions, including the International Vienna Grand Prize Virtuoso Competition (Austria), 2nd Concorso internazionale de esecuzione musicale "NUOVI TALENTI" - Città di Spinea (Italy), 2nd Tadini International Music Competition, Lovere (Italy), and the 14th Wiener Pianisten-Wettbewerb in Vienna (Austria) where she received a Schubert-Special Award. She has given solo recitals and chamber music performances in various cities, including Vienna, Salzburg and Bad Goisern (Austria), Budapest and Siófok (Hungary), Banská Bystrica (Slovakia), Daejeon and Seoul (South Korea), and East Lansing (Michigan). Currently, she is pursuing a doctoral degree in piano performance as well as in collaborative piano at Michigan State University as a full-scholarship recipient (Graduate Assistant Fellowships) under the tutelage of prof. Deborah Moriarty and Dr. Zhihua Tang.