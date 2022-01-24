Flint Repertory Theatre Returns With World Premiere Of WRONG RIVER

Flint Repertory Theatre presents the world premiere of Wrong River, an emotional story told boldly through the vivid fantasies of a young girl living through the Flint Water Crisis. Wrong River was written by award-winning playwright Josh Wilder (Leftovers), is being directed by Flint-native Jeremiah Davison (Slow Jam), and stars Nikyla Boxley, Henri Franklin (DPT's Paradise Blue), Curt Morlaye, Madelyn Porter (The Effect of Gamma Rays on Man-In-The Moon Marigolds), Parris Sarter and Jade Radford (Orange is the New Black) in an all-black cast.

Performances are February 4-20, with matinee and evening shows. Tickets, on sale now, range from $10 to $25. Group rates are available. Genesee County Residents receive a 30 percent discount as a benefit of the Genesee County Arts Education and Cultural Enrichment Millage.

"Wrong River follows the story of a young African-American couple in Flint fighting for a better future for their daughter as Flint's water crisis begins to make national headlines. This edgy new drama features thrilling magical realism moments born from the imagination of a 10-year old girl dealing with the effects of lead poisoning," said Producing Artistic Director Michael Lluberes, who adds that The Rep is working with projection designer Alison Dobbins from MSU to bring the magical dreamscapes to life.

"We're thrilled to present this extraordinary world-premiere play about Flint - in the city of Flint. Josh Wilder is a powerful new voice in American Theatre. It's an honor to have him here," said Lluberes.

Director Jeremiah Davison, a Flint native, has worked with venues such as The New Victory Theatre, Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts and the Alliance Theatre. He is the founder and producer of Georgia State University's Plays in a Day 24-hour Annual Play Festival.

Wilder is a playwright and producer from Philadelphia. He created Wrong River for the 2020 New Works Festival at The Rep, where it was selected for its world premiere. His work has been seen at such reputable places as the Classical Theatre of Harlem, The Kennedy Center and Yale Repertory Theatre. Currently, he's stationed in Los Angeles, leading the next generation of emerging writers at The Playwright's Workshop, and serves as artistic associate at Bay Street Theater in Sag Harbor, New York.

Wrong River is sponsored by Jay and Jennifer Jolliffe. The Flint Institute of Music 2021-2022 season is sponsored by the Whiting Foundation. Tickets can be purchased through The Whiting Ticket Center at (810) 237-7333 or online at www.FlintRep.org.

Patrons must provide proof of vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test from no more than 48 hours prior to entry. Masks are required regardless of vaccination status. https://thefim.org/flint-rep-covid/