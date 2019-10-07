Flint Repertory Theatre presents "THE CHAIRS", the absurdist comedy by Eugène Ionesco, translated by Donald M. Allen starring Kay Kelly and Michael Kelly. Performances begin Friday November 1 and runs through Sunday November 10. Tickets are now on sale.

In a house on an island A VERY OLD couple pass their time with private games and half-remembered stories. With brilliant eccentricity, Ionesco's tragic farce combines a comic portrait of human folly with a magical experiment in theatrical possibilities.

"We're delighted to present Ionesco's landmark theatre of the absurd play starring Flint theatrical duo and real life married couple Kay and Michael Kelly," said Producing Artistic Director Michael Lluberes.

In the original program notes, Ionesco wrote, "As the world is incomprehensible to me, I am waiting for someone to explain it.'' First produced in Paris in 1952, "THE CHAIRS" became one of Ionesco's most popular plays. Its unique style became a defining example of Theatre of the Absurd. The play ran on Broadway in 1998, earning several Tony Award nominations.

"THE CHAIRS" is directed by Alex Bodine (The Little Prince) and features Scenic Design by Andrew Licout (The Little Prince), Costume Design by Kendra Babcock (The Wolves), Lighting Design by Jen Fok (The Effect of Gamma Rays in Man-In-The-Moon Marigolds), Sound Design by Aaron Weeks. "THE CHAIRS" stars Kay Kelly (Founding Director of Kearsley Park Players) as The Old Woman, Michael Kelly (The Tempest) as The Old Man and HARVEY (The Wolves) as The Orator.

Performances are: Friday, November 1 at 8:00pm, Saturday, November 2 at 2:00pm and 8:00pm, Sunday, November 3 at 2:00pm. Friday, November 8 at 8:00pm, Saturday, November 9 at 2:00pm and 8:00pm, Sunday, November 10 at 2:00pm. Tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for teens & seniors and $8 for college students (College Student Rush Rate with valid I.D., one hour prior to a performance). Genesee County Residents receive a 30% discount on public performances and subscriptions. Tickets may be purchased through The Ticket Center at 1241 E. Kearsley St., Flint, 810.237.7333 or through www.FlintRep.org.

"THE CHAIRS" is sponsored by Nartel Family Foundation and The Rep's Signature Series is sponsored by Whiting Foundation. Flint Repertory Theatre is located at 1220 E. Kearsley St., Flint, MI 48503.





