Flint Repertory Theatre presents "SONGS ABOUT STUFF: THE MUSIC OF WALLY PLEASANT"a world premiere musical revue celebrating the songs of Mid-Michigan comic singer-songwriter Wally Pleasant. Conceived and Directed by Producing Artistic Director Michael Lluberes. Performances begin Friday May 31 and runs through Sunday June 9. Tickets are now on sale.

Known for such comic songs as "Denny's at Four A.M.", "Bad Haircut", "Stupid Day Job" and "Small Time Drug Dealer", East Lansing native Wally Pleasant became an underground college radio hit in the 1990's. This world premiere musical revue finally puts Wally's songs where they belong: on the theatrical stage! Featuring four amazing musical theatre performers singing and acting out Wally's songs with a live rock band, this collage like song-cycle is an offbeat celebration of his music, humor and quirky way of looking at the world.

"SONGS ABOUT STUFF: THE MUSIC OF WALLY PLEASANT" is conceived and directed by Michael Lluberes (The Glass Menagerie, Assassins) and features Scenic Design by Shane Cinal (Assassins), Costume Design by Katherine Nelson (Riddle of the Trilobites),Lighting Design by Chelsie McPhilimy (The Glass Menagerie) and Sound Design by Scott Griffus.

Post punk folk singer Wally Pleasant takes a humorous stance on subjects in his songs, including Ted Nugent, grandmas addicted to bingo and late nights at Dennys. Based in Michigan. Pleasant debuted in 1992 on Miranda Records with "Songs About Stuff" and followed it up the following year with "Welcome To Pleasantville". His third album "Houses of the Holy Moly" followed in 1994. "Wally World", released in 1996 returned Pleasant to his accoustic roots. In 2000 "Hoedown" was released with such classics as Two For One Coupon and Let's Go Bowling Tonight. In 2004 Wally released "Music For Nerds and Perverts" on Nashville based Spat! Records. In the years following Pleasant ventured into commercial work. 2010's Biggby Coffee jingle earned Pleasant an Emmy. In 2019 "Happy Hour" was released. This vinyl release ventures into rootsy country music while keeping the same quirky subject matter that has made Wally Pleasant a truly original songwriter.

Performances are: Friday, May 31 at 8:00pm, Saturday, June 1 at 2:00pm and 8:00pm, Sunday, June 2 at 2:00pm. Friday, June 7 at 8:00pm, Saturday, June 8 at 2:00pm and 8:00pm, Sunday, June 9 at 2:00pm.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for teens & seniors and $8 for college students (College Student Rush Rate with valid I.D., one hour prior to a performance). Genesee County Residents receive a 30% discount on public performances and subscriptions. Tickets may be purchased through The Whiting Ticket Center at 1241 E. Kearsley St., Flint, 810.237.7333 or through www.FlintRep.org.





