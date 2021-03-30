Flint Repertory Theatre Education Spring Virtual Classes Starting

Spring is here, and it's time to register for The Flint Rep's spring virtual education classes. Actors of all ages will spend their time engaged in exciting acting classes and rehearsals, culminating in a showcase on the final day of class.

Please visit thefim.asapconnected.com/# for more information, including how to register and each course's price. You can also call 810-237-1530 Ext. 0 to register.

The following is a list of courses for the spring semester.

AGES 4 - 6: ACTventurers: Enchanted Fairytales

Thursdays, April 15 - June 3, 2021; from 5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

It's adventure time, so pack your bags full of imagination and get ready to discover fantastical worlds creatively. Together we will explore different characters, environments, and stories as we act out popular children's tales from the vast world of literature while developing important techniques in cooperation, listening, and spatial skills.

Grades 1 - 2: Tale Switchers: Tales Through Time

Saturdays, April 17 - June 5, 2021; 10:30 - 11:30 a.m.

It's time to take the tales you know and switch them around with new and exciting elements from your imagination. Investigate all the critical theatrical elements that make our stories come to life. We will explore tales from around the world and throughout history and transform them into plays for the stage with original twists and turns.

Grades 3 - 4: Story to Stage: Grimm Brothers Tales

Saturdays, April 17 - June 5, 2021; 10 - 11:15 a.m.

With script in hand, it's time to hit the stage and bring the characters, environments, and worlds to life from some of your favorite stories and tales. Through physical and vocal activities and creative transformations, we will delve into the situations and themes of plays taken from literature to perform for a live audience.

Grades 5 - 6: Acting for Young Performers: Improvisation Comedy

Saturdays, April 17 - June 5, 2021; noon - 1:30 p.m.

These courses develop your internal and external resources for successful performance on stage. In Actor's Tools and Techniques, you'll explore the practical tools of rehearsal-stage directions, blocking, memorization, and the ability to work as a respectful member of an ensemble. In Fundamentals of Scene Study, you'll work toward developing fluency in the basics of acting as you make choices regarding characters, objectives, relationships, and environments. In Improvisation Comedy, you'll explore your spontaneous side while creating original scenes and dynamic characters through drama games and exercises.

Grades 7 - 8: The Actor Prepares: Improvisation

Saturdays, April 17 - June 5, 2021; 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.

These courses are designed to stimulate and challenge you in different areas of theatre, from individually creating characters to collaborating with others and exploring new plays. In The Actor's C.O.R.E., we will delve into how actors create and maintain characters, objectives, relationships, and performance environments. In Scene Work, you will work with fellow actors to investigate the script's themes and topics and how they impact the actor. In Improvisation, you will discover how spontaneity, imagination, and transformation are integral parts of a well-rounded actor.

Level 1 is designed for students who are new to our classes and lays the groundwork for acting for the theatre.

Level 2 is designed to expand upon previous theatre experience and provide new challenges.

Grades 9 - 12: The Actor Transforms

Wednesdays, April 14 - June 2, 2021; 4:30 - 6:30 p.m.

Grade 8 students must have completed level 2 of The Actor Prepares and/or pass an audition.

This series of courses is designed to provide you with the experiences, techniques, and vocabulary necessary to succeed in theatre. Exercises in relaxation, concentration, diction, projection, and movement are explored to increase personal range and honesty. Exploration of character objective, obstacle, relationships, environment, and action are rigorously investigated through scripted scene work, monologues and improvisation.

Grades 9 - 12: The Actor on Stage

Tuesdays, April 13 - June 1, 2021; 4:30 - 6:30 p.m.

Students must have completed all courses in the actor transforms and pass an audition.

This performance-oriented class will challenge advanced students to assemble all they have learned in previous coursework to put together and perform scripted work for a live audience.

ADULT CLASSES:

Actor's Toolbox (18+): Shakespeare Scene and Monologues

Mondays, April 12 - May 31, 2021; 6 - 8 p.m.

Immerse yourself in acting techniques used by professionals to create characters for the stage by using different tools and techniques. Each class will feature unique physical and vocal acting techniques to help you grow as an actor.

