Flint Native Mark Farner's American Band Returns To The Capitol Theatre

Flint Native Mark Farner returns to The Capitol Theatre on January 28, 2022. The show begins at 8 p.m., and tickets range from $27.50 to $47.50. Tickets go on sale on September 17 at 12 p.m. Genesee County Residents save 30 percent as a benefit of the Genesee County Arts Education and Cultural Enrichment Millage. The discount is automatically applied at check-out.

As one of the founding members, lead singer, lead guitarist, and the person who wrote 90 percent of the Grand Funk music catalog, Farner has always been known as the energetic driving force on stage, the engine that pulled the original Grand Funk Railroad to the top of the charts, from his soulful voice and power rock riffs to fueling the Funk with his atomic stage presence. His story and his imprint on music starts with Flint, and since 1969, from his humble beginnings and a blue-collar outlook, Farner has captained a global crusade for love and freedom and became a rock 'n' roll icon.

Fifty years later, he commands the stage with the same intensity performing epic hits that defined a generation: "I'm Your Captain (Closer to Home)," "Bad Time," "Some Kind of Wonderful," "Foot Stompin' Music," "Heartbreaker," "Locomotion," "Mean Mistreater" and "We're An American Band."

"I am who my songs say I am," Farner said.

A full schedule of upcoming events at The Capitol Theatre as well as tickets can be found at www.capitoltheatreflint.com.