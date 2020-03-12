Flint Institute Of Music, The Whiting And Capitol Theatre Suspending Shows Amid Coronavirus Guidelines

Flint Institute of Music has issued an update regarding the current coronavirus outbreak:

"Today the Flint Institute of Music announced it is suspending all events and performances that include 100 people or more for the next 30 days (April 11) at the Flint School of Performing Arts, Flint Symphony Orchestra, The Whiting and the Capitol Theatre which includes this weekend's Flint Symphony and Flint Youth Symphony Orchestra performances at The Whiting.

Flint Repertory Theatre productions will continue due to their smaller audience sizes, however, ticket sales will be capped at 99. The Flint Repertory Theatre's production of One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest will open Friday, March 13 and close Sunday, March 15. The performance schedule has been shortened. Those who have purchased tickets for the second weekend of performances - March 20-22 - may exchange them now for an opening weekend performance by contacting the ticket center at 810-237-7333.

FIM is following the guidelines set forth by Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, according to Rodney Lontine, FIM President and CEO.

"Just yesterday we reached out to patrons with our promise that we were closely monitoring the rapidly changing COVID-19 situation. At that time we weren't planning any stoppages, however, things are changing very quickly. Clearly the health and safety of our community, performers, patrons, staff and volunteers is paramount," explained Lontine. "This is a rapidly evolving situation and we appreciate everyone's patience while we process the disruption in our operations. We thank our community for its understanding during these extraordinary times."

﻿Additional communications to patrons of Whiting, Capitol Theatre and FIM will be sent via e-mail and website postings no later than Friday, March 20 with information regarding which performances will be rescheduled and which canceled. They will receive information on ticket exchanges and ticket donation options for any presentations that result in cancellation."





