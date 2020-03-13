First Week Of WICKED Performances Canceled At Wharton Center

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and Governor Whitmer's executive order banning gatherings of more than 250 people, Wharton Center and the producers of WICKED are canceling the first week of WICKED performances.

Performances scheduled for Wednesday, April 1 through Sunday, April 5, 2020, are canceled. At this time, the remaining WICKED performances, scheduled Tuesday, April 7 through Sunday, April 19, 2020, will occur as scheduled.

Patrons who purchased tickets to the first week of performances (April 1 through April 5) will have the option to move tickets into another available performance (April 7 through 19). Patrons can learn more about their options by contacting the Wharton Center Ticket Office at 1-800-WHARTON, starting Monday, March 16 at 10:00 a.m.

To view the complete schedule of WICKED performances available, visit https://www.whartoncenter.com/events/detail/wicked.

For the latest information from Michigan State University regarding the COVID-19 pandemic visit http://msu.edu/coronavirus.





