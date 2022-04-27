First Two Performance Of ANASTASIA Cancelled at The Fisher Theatre

Broadway In Detroit and the producers of Anastasia have announced that the first two scheduled performances of Anastasia at the Fisher Theatre in Detroit on May 3 & 4 have been cancelled due to breakthrough COVID cases within the company of Anastasia. The Detroit engagement will begin on Thursday, May 5 with performances as previously scheduled through Sunday, May 8.

We apologize for the disappointment and inconvenience caused by this cancellation. Ticketholders who purchased through Ticketmaster.com will be contacted by Ticketmaster regarding their purchase. Broadway In Detroit will be contacting Ticketholders who purchased tickets in person at the Fisher Theatre box office or through the theatre's Subscription office.

Broadway In Detroit is not responsible for tickets purchased through a third-party vendor. Ticketholders who purchased through a third-party must contact their original point of purchase.

Tickets are on sale now for remaining performances at the Fisher Theatre which are:

Thursday, May 5 @ 7:30 p.m.

Friday, May 6 @ 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 7 @ 2:00 p.m.

Saturday, May 7 @ 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 8 @ 1:00 p.m.

Sunday, May 8 @ 6:30 p.m.

From the Tony Award-winning creators of the Broadway classic Ragtime and inspired by the beloved films, ANASTASIA is the new Broadway musical that's "one of the most gorgeous shows in years!" (New York Observer). This dazzling show transports us from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love, and family.

ANASTASIA features a book by celebrated playwright Terrence McNally, a lush, new score by the Tony Award -winning creators of the Broadway classic Ragtime, Stephen Flaherty (music) and Lynn Ahrens (lyrics), and tour direction by Sarah Hartman based on original direction by Tony Award-winning director Darko Tresnjak.

Connect with ANASTASIA online at:

www.anastasiathemusical.com

Twitter: @AnastasiaBway

Facebook: AnastasiaBway

Instagram: @AnastasiaBway

Tickets for ANASTASIA start at $39 (includes facility and parking fees). Tickets can be purchased online at ticketmaster.com and in person at the Fisher Theatre Box Office. A limited number of premium seats will be available through Ticketmaster and at the Fisher Theatre Box Office.

Performance schedule, prices and cast are subject to change without notice.

Broadway In Detroit uses Ticketmaster as its sole, authorized ticketing agent. Individual tickets purchased from a ticket broker or "third party" ticket reseller involves risk and may not be authentic, sold at box office prices, or with correct performance and venue information. Broadway In Detroit box offices cannot verify tickets sold through a third party or ticket reseller. Broadway In Detroit is also unable to contact third party purchasers with pertinent updates or changes regarding performances.

All ticket purchasers will receive a Broadway In Detroit Health & Safety Guide via email in the weeks prior to their performance. This guide will also be posted on the company's website (BroadwayInDetroit.com) and available at the Fisher Theatre box office. It will have the latest information on the company's health and safety protocols as well as information on what to expect when you arrive at the theatre.

For more information on Broadway In Detroit, subscriptions, group sales and more, please visit www.BroadwayInDetroit.com

Follow Broadway In Detroit on Facebook, as well as on Instagram and Twitter @BroadwayDetroit.

Broadway In Detroit is a part of the Ambassador Theatre Group.

www.broadwayindetroit.com | www.atg.co.uk

# # #

MEDIA NOTE: Press night for Anastasia, which was originally scheduled for Tuesday, May 3 will be Thursday, May 5. If you requested tickets for the original Press Night date, you will automatically receive tickets for the new night, May 5. If you are not able to attend on May 5 - or if you did not previously request tickets and would like to attend -- please RSVP to Brendy Barr at brendy@barrcommunications.com

BBC

Brendy Barr Communications

Publicity, PR & Promotions

248-496-6608

barrcommunications.com

Follow Brendy Barr Communications on

This email and any files transmitted with it are confidential and intended solely for the use of the individual or entity to whom they are addressed. If you have received this email in error please notify the system manager. Please note that any views or opinions presented in this email are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of the company. Finally, the recipient should check this email and any attachments for the presence of viruses. The company accepts no liability for any damage caused by any virus transmitted by this email.