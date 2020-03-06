First Folio Theatre to Present World Premiere Production of LITTLE WOMEN

To conclude its 24th season, First Folio Theatre (Mayslake Peabody Estate, 31st St. & Rt. 83.) welcomes the literary-inspired World Premiere production of Louisa May Alcott's LITTLE WOMEN, adapted for the stage by Heather Chrisler. Directed by Tara Branham, Louisa May Alcott's LITTLE WOMEN previews March 25-27, opens March 28 and runs through April 26, 2020.

Following the lives of the four March sisters, First Folio Theatre's adaptation of LITTLE WOMEN brings to life the beloved Louisa May Alcott tale, with all the trials, tribulations and triumphs that women faced in the 19th century. Audience members are invited to travel along with Jo, Meg, Beth, and Amy in their coming-of-age story, as each sister follows their own path to adulthood. Through their encounters with both fortunes and hardships, each March daughter finds their own inner truth and their own place in society, while never losing the bond that makes them family. This new adaptation is destined to become a hit around the nation.

"We are thrilled to present LITTLE WOMEN to First Folio Theatre audiences this spring," said Director Tara Branham. "Little Women serves as a guidebook teaching us to be truthful to ourselves, practice kindness to those we encounter on our journey, and fiercely love our family when we find them as we brave the storms and learn to sail our ships. Our cast is a direct representation of how this story is a universal tale that we can all relate to at some time. It is incredibly inspiring to direct such an empowering piece."

Starring in Louisa May Alcott's LITTLE WOMEN are Janyce Caraballo (Amy), Alys Dickerson (Jo), Jalyn Greene (Beth), and Eliza Stoughton (Meg). The production and design crew includes Jyreika Guest (Associate Director), Angela Weber Miller (Scenic Design), Rachel Lambert (Costume Design), Kaili Story (Lighting Design), Christopher Kriz (Sound Design), Margaret Garofalo (Properties Design), Tanuja Devi Jagernauth (Dramaturg), Charlotte Mae Ellison (Dialect Coach), Leslie Ann Sheppard (Fight Direction), Forrest Hejkal (Tech Director) and Ricky Harbecke (Tech Assistant).

Performances take place at the Mayslake Peabody Estate, located at 1717 31st St., off Rt. 83, in Oak Brook. First Folio is easy to get to via the East-West Tollway (I-88) or the Stevenson Expressway (I-55). Free parking is available on the grounds. Preview tickets are $25. Regular priced tickets are $34 Wednesdays and Thursdays (seniors and students are $29), and $44 on Fridays through Sundays (seniors and students are $39). Special $10 Teen Tickets for all students ages 18 and under are available for all performances. Tickets are on sale now and may be purchased by calling the box office at 630.986.8067 or online at www.firstfolio.org.





